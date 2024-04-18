A woman shared a video on TikTok documenting the journey of her becoming a landlord

The footage shows the building process of the 23-year-old's kasi rental accommodation

The video garnered congratulations online, with some viewers curious about how she funded such a project

A woman proudly showed the building process of her rental accommodation. Image: @_ndibuo

Source: TikTok

A determined 23-year-old Mzansi woman celebrated becoming a landlord.

Woman builds rental accommodation

@_ndibuo shared a TikTok video showing the time, effort, and process of building her rental accommodation.

The footage shows workers busy building the accommodation from the ground up and the young woman beaming with excitement as her dream becomes a reality.

SA congratulates young landlord

The video garnered many views and comments from netizens inspired by the young woman's business moves. Others were curious about where she got the capital to take on such a big project at a young age.

Jackie said:

"This is what I call beauty with brains. You'll never go wrong with investing in property. Wish you more success on your life."

Khethiwe kunene commented:

"Uyabona ama 2k enza izimanga usebenzile ntombi (Ama2k are doing the most, well done girl)."

Nelisa Sikithi commented:

"Ungaqal ushade kukhona into engiyplanayo (Don't get married just yet, I'm planning something)."

Zanokuhle said:

"21 years ..... Bafethu niyithathakuphi imali? (Guys where do you get money?). Yhoooo congrats babe girl you are my inspiration ❤️

Sanelisiwe_16 said:

"Congratulations darling . Can I be your tenant I'm looking for a room to rent around Alex."

A F R I C A responded:

"Congratulations stranger♥️."

MAMBOO80 said:

"Muhle umsebenzi mama ❤️."

*Epical_Khomotso* said:

"Usebenzile we nana."

23-year-old South African woman celebrates homeownership

In another story celebrating black queens, Briefly News reported that Mzansi is buzzing about a young woman, Felicity Kambule, who recently achieved the dream of homeownership at age 23.

Felicity's celebratory TikTok video, showcasing the empty and newly purchased abode, has gone viral, sparking excitement and inspiration

In the clip, the elated woman beams with pride as she gives viewers a tour of her new space.

