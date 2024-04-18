A TikTok video of a Mzansi couple enjoying a date in their humble abode has gone viral

The footage shows the lovebirds setting up a romantic indoor picnic with all their favourite foods

The post garnered many views and comments from netizens who admired their date and relationship

A couple amazed many netizens with their adorable indoor shack date. Image: @buhlebendalo_vuyi/TikTok

A video of a couple's cute indoor shack date setup left many netizens feeling the love and single peeps longing for what they share.

A TikTok video by Mpho Monabe (@buhlebendalo_vuy) shows her and her man busy clearing up their space to create a cute and cosy indoor picnic setup with a throw, candles and an assortment of delicious food and drinks.

They enjoy each other's company and pose for photos during the special moment.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi feeling the love

They may not have much, but the young couple's love speaks volumes and supports the sentiment that while other qualities are crucial, love forms the enduring foundation of a strong relationship.

The video was met with an outpour of cute and funny comments from netizens who admired their relationship and those who wished they had a special someone to have such dates with.

XSMTHINGS commented:

"Ngaze ngazincela izithupha. Aningiqome nami bandla inkinga imali anginayo (I'm just here twiddling my thumbs. Someone date me please, my only problem is that I don't have money)."

c'ya3 said:

"Ezinye zezinto engadalelwanga Zona lezi ngihlezi ngishaya ihlombe (These are some of the things I just wasn't destined for. I'm always cheering for others)."

Glittery_Rage

"Waze wagqoka kahle usisi and muhle I wont lie♥️ (You are dressed so beautifully and you're beautiful I won't lie)."

lamcusi_mbuyisa replied:

"Laze lalihle leli khaya libusisekile ulibuka nje (What a beautiful home, you can just tell how blessed it is)."

INONO-LOTHONONO

"Ave ngiyigwala makfik kwezamathandana weeeee (I'm such a coward when it comes to relationship stuff)."

maboga said:

"Ziyakhipha emjondolo (It's going down in the shack)."

Couple's date night leaves Mzansi singles feeling green

In another story, Briefly News reported that many couples have different ideas of what they love to do on date nights and when it comes to spending time together.

A young man recently headed online to share a sweet post about the type of date night he loves.

In the snap, the couple appears to be having a stay in the night with some yummy drinks, snacks and a board game. The young man can also be seen rubbing his lady's beautiful feet.

