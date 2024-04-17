A young woman took to social media to share footage from the moment she spoiled her mother

The post shared on TikTok shows her mother overcome with joy upon opening her new cellphone

The daughter admitted that it wasn't an expensive phone, which resonated with many netizens

A woman had her mother jumping with joy after gifting her a new phone. Image: @mazulu1232

A Mzansi woman decided to do something nice and unexpected for her mommy dearest.

Daughter surprises mom with new phone

TikTok user @mazulu1232 posted a video showing how she gifted her mother a new phone.

The daughter said that although she knew it wasn't expensive, she tried within her means to get her a new phone she thought her mother would like.

The mom can be seen opening the phone with great joy. She wasted no time showering her daughter with hugs and kisses, appreciating the gift she bought for her.

Watch the sweet video below:

Mzansi shows kind daughter love

The video garnered many views and comments from netizens who praised the daughter for spoiling her mom and making her feel loved and appreciated.

Boitumelo Boity Molefe responded:

"I did the same to my momlapho akadeleli kanjrbebonga aphinde ayibuke (I did the same for my mother. She is so rude, she'd thank me but also look at it)."

samukelemakhoba replied:

"Manje mina ngikhalelani (Now why am I crying?)."

IronLady@84 replied:

"❤️❤️Uthando lolu❤️ (This is love)."

Mpho commented:

"Noma bekuthiwa yi R100 ye phone what matters is wenze ngothando❤️ (Even if it was a R100 phone, what matters is that you did it with love)."

Ayassaid:

"Usebenzile mtase, kwande (Well done sis, may your blessing increase)."

user8329320559053

"Siyabonga mntanami umu thande njalo uMa wakho yokubusisa njalo uJehova Thank my child. Love your mother always and God will richly bless you)."

surecasegumede3

"Owami umama angavele azifunele imali ‍♂️ (My mom would just want money)."

Woman celebrates 3 years since building mom a house

In another story, Briefly News reported that a woman took to her TikTok account to share her pride after building a house for her mother.

In the picture post, @maxine_magwape posted multiple pictures of the stunning house. It has been three years now.

The woman said her journey has not been filled with roses. She said contractors made her world spin. However, by God's grace, she managed to finish the house.

