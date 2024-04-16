A proud woman showed off and celebrated a three-year anniversary since she built her mom a stunning house

The lady shared how the journey has been from building the house from the ground up to furnishing it

The online community reacted to the TikTok picture post, with many congratulating the woman for her acts

A lady shared a stunning house she built for her mother. Images: @maxine_magwape

Source: Instagram

A woman took to her TikTok account to share her pride after building a house for her mother.

In the picture post, @maxine_magwape posted multiple pictures of the stunning house. It has been three years now. The woman said the journey has not been the one filled with roses. She said contractors made her world spin. However, she managed to finish the house by God's grace.

She captured the stunning interior—the lounge, kitchen, sitting area, and bedroom. The house's furniture was modern. She said she was broke but happy—happy that she finally finished building the house and placed a smile on her mom's face, who had sacrificed everything for her future.

She further said that she would continue to make her mother proud. The woman also encouraged others to make their parents smile while they were still alive.

Woman celebrates building mom house

See the TikTok picture post below:

A lady celebrated three year anniversary since building her mom a house. Image: @maxine_magwape

Source: TikTok

A woman loved seeing her mother smiling in her new house. Image: @maxine_magwape

Source: TikTok

Netizens applauded the woman for her achievement

The video garnered over 23k likes, with many online users showering the woman with congratulatory messages.

@Khahliso Gift said:

"For your pockets to never be empty."

@foloko23 loved:

"The interior is magazine worthy beautiful home ❤️."

@Naledi__S celebrated:

"You did that not only for her but for yourself! You feel proud and have a beautiful place to call home! Well done ❤️."

@1.dimpled_cargo wrote:

"Never been this proud of a stranger ❤️✨."

Source: Briefly News