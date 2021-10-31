Maxine Magwape shared lovely snaps as she displayed the house that took her one and a half years to construct

The beauty noted it was a way of thanking her mother for raising her and her siblings amidst difficulties

The young lady narrated how the mum would be excited for the awards they got in school, saying this build a great friendship between them

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

A lady has made her mother the happiest woman in the world after gifting her a lovely three-bedroom house.

Maxine Magwape's mum relishes her beautiful home. Photo: maxine_magwape.

Source: Instagram

Maxine Magwape, a make-up artist from Botswana, went on her Instagram to celebrate after she finally completed and presented her mother with the stunning gift.

In photos shared on her page, one could spot the beauty and her mother in all smiles standing at the front door of her new home.

The series also showed construction photos and some of the interior that displayed the incredible design.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

One could spot the beautiful open kitchen next to the dining room that was spectacular.

The living room has a stunning grey and white look and a walk-in closet with a bathtub that any woman would want to have.

A one and a half year project

Maxine revealed that it took one and a half years to finish the home, noting it was a way of saying thank you to her.

"A lot of you asked if I’m building a house, and my answer was yes. After a year and a half, I built, furnished and created a 3 bedroom home for my mother. God knows I’d give her the whole world if I could. But with this little gift, it was my way of saying thank you. Thank you for giving birth to me and raising me to be the woman I am today," she wrote.

She and her siblings were raised in a one-bedroom home, and she noted how their mum was excited about them, hence her best friend.

"You raised us in a one bedroom house and we would come home with awards for most clean student, reports with nothing less than first class. And your excitement always made us happy! You’re not only my mother but my best friend and confidant," she added.

The beauty said even though she was broke, seeing her mother smile was her biggest satisfaction because it brought her joy.

Fans laud Maxine

Many congratulated her on the perfect gift. Here are some of the reactions:

@iamtshidicarol said:

"Oh wow! Congratulations darl."

@ntombikayisecebekhul said:

"This is beautiful."

@trapqueen_k95 said:

"So so incredible."

@zama_mok said:

"Beautiful! Well done Maxine!"

@thelma_mpulubusi said:

"God bless you."

@phylly0402 said:

"This is beautiful and inspiring."

Lady uses salary to build mom's house

In a similar report, a young lady, Regomoditswe Martha Ntshekisang, went viral online to share the story of how she was able to gift her mother a house.

In a LinkedIn post seen by Briefly News on Wednesday, October 6, the woman said that when she was in secondary school, she promised herself that she would build a house for her mother.

At that time, they were living in a family member’s home.

Martha stated that she was depressed when after finishing college, she could not get where to work.

Since the lady got the job four years ago, she has been saving from her salary.

Sharing photos of the house, the lady appreciated God for the blessing.

Many people took to her comment section to appreciate her gesture.

Source: Briefly.co.za