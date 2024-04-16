A proud woman flexed her stunning Toyota SUV and mentioned the misconceptions people have about SUV drivers

The lady bought herself the new baby and gave her social media followers a peek at the vehicle's interior

The online community reacted to the clip, with many showering the hun with congratulatory messages

A woman flexed her SUV. Images: @bongeka605/ TikTok, @alxpin/ Getty Images.

A woman took to her TikTok account and flexed being a lady who drives an SUV. She showed off her Toyota C-HR.

In the clip uploaded by @bongeka605, she revealed her beautiful beast. She captured herself driving it around and gave her followers a peek at the car's interior.

The woman entered a popular TikTok video about people's conceptions about different situations. In her case, she pointed out the misconception people have about huns with SUVs. One of the misconceptions she mentioned is that when people see someone with an SUV, they think their driving skills are top-tier.

According to the Toyota website, the C-HR starts from R612 000. The C-HR has 1.2 l engine capacity. It prides itself on high-power unit that ensure efficient fuel consumption and low emissions.

Woman shows off SUV beast

Watch the TikTok video below:

Netizens celebrated with the woman

The video garnered over 7k likes, with many online users showering the woman with congratulatory messages on being a hun who drives an SUV.

@TTshigoli said:

" I learned today that CHR is an SUV thanx mtase I wasn't aware."

@thulieZwide commented:

"I love this car so much❤️."

@LA stanned:

"Wow, beautiful, we learn every day hey...I also didn't know it's part of the SUV family . Nice car my lady."

@Ms Simelane SS loved:

"Yooo bongie I have a dream in that car."

@Pamela celebrated:

"I love this car yooooCongratulations."

Hun shows off stunning new car

In another story, Briefly News reported about a woman who showed off her first car.

@mpumiiradebe uploaded the cute moment on TikTok. In the clip, the lady is dressed for the occasion, wearing a comfy white dress while holding a J.C. Le Roux champagne. The car was uncovered behind her; it was a white Kia Picanto - as cute as the owner itself.

Source: Briefly News