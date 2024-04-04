A young woman showed social media users her exciting journey of buying a new Hyundai Tucson

The lady is seen in a TikTok video signing the papers at the dealership and driving off with her gorgeous SUV

Netizens congratulated the hardworking woman on her achievement and wished her safe travels ahead

A businesswoman bought a Hyundai Tucson as her second car. Image: @zikhox0

Source: TikTok

A South African woman celebrated the purchase of her second car. The businesswoman went on TikTok to show off the SUV.

Woman celebrates getting new car

She recorded footage at the dealership to mark the huge milestone and uploaded it on her TikTok account @zikhox0. It unveiled her new car wrapped in a red bow.

The lady gushed by saying: "Big girls drive SUVs." The clip shows her marvelling at the whip to soak in the moment.

Hyundai video spreads on TikTok

The video attracted thousands of views, likes and shares on social media. Netizens love seeing women making big moves and achieving their goals.

Watch the video below:

SA congratulates Hyundai Tucson owner

Heartfelt congratulations flowed in the comments section. People who have been following her journey said she inspired them.

@MaggieMaggz said:

"The best Tucson ever. Not the ones they are selling these days. My opinion!"

@Mahapa wrote:

"Hyundai Tucson? Women are definitely winning, standing on the ground. I love this and am inspired. ❤"

@Zim$ commented:

"Proud of you mama. ❤ You're really working hard."

@Black_Woman01 stated:

"Congratulations black child. May the roads favour you."

@2023_Sunshine mentioned:

"Congratulations! SUVs are life."

@Letlapa55 posted:

"Tucson is my favourite congratulations sister. ❤️"

@Ms_Pauline_Basson added:

"Congrats girl, happy safe travels."

@Drey_winefluencer wrote:

"I just came into your space, congratulations babe! You’ve done really well for yourself. ❤️"

Cape Town woman buys new Hyundai Creta

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that a young woman from Cape Town recently purchased the all-new Hyundai Creta. The 25-year-old car enthusiast couldn't contain her excitement and decided to share this joyous moment through a TikTok video.

The lady shows her new ride in the video that highlights its sleek exterior, spacious interior and impressive features.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News