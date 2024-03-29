Master KG recently bought himself a cherry red Ferrari and couldn't help but show it off

The renowned producer revealed his new ride, and Mzansi couldn't stop cheering him on

Netizens showed love to KG, while some were stunned by the number of luxury cars he owns

Master KG stunned fans after buying himself another Ferrari. Images: masterkgsa

Source: Instagram

Master KG recently splurged on a fancy Ferrari! The Jerusalema hitmaker stunned Mzansi when he flaunted his new whip, leaving fans to wonder not only about the number of luxury cars he drives, but also how loaded he really is.

Master KG splurges on new Ferrari

Our boy, Master KG, is a man of style and luxury and requires only the best toys in his garage.

Often splurging on some top designer clothes, not to mention his signature head scarves, the Keneilwe hitmaker decided to spend his hard-earned money on some new wheels.

Taking to their Instagram page, Pharoah Auto Investments revealed Master KG's new Ferrari, complete with custom seats and played his hit celebratory song, Waya Waya, to commemorate the occasion.

And get this: according to the dealership, the pricey whip was bought cash, no instalment! The car can go from as little as R2M to as much as R15M a pop.

bigfrog60 threw shade:

"Instalments are high."

pharoahauto responded:

"No instalments on a cash purchase!"

Mzansi reacts to Master KG's new ride

Netizens congratulated Master KG on his new car, and some were stunned by the number of supercars he owned.

Back in 2021, Master KG posted a photo posing with his cars, a Mercedes-Benz and another Ferrari, and left fans to speculate about just how much money is in his bank account:

MalumeRichie was stunned:

"He buys cars the same way I buy sneakers. There are levels to this stuff."

busiwe_bubu said:

"This guy might be a billionaire. That Jerusalema song actually made him rich rich."

Lethabo4991 asked:

"How rich is this guy?"

B21Matlhatsi asked:

"How many exotics does this guy have? It's as if he buys a new one every month."

South African musician, Focalistic cheered:

"Master Master!"

Mzansi singer, Nkosazana Daughter congratulated Master KG:

"Master Master KG! Congratulations, Bozza yam!"

Selwyn Chatz flaunts his car collection

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Selwyn Chatz's car collection rumoured to be worth over R250M.

The businessman sports some of the most impressive vehicles in his garage, from several Ferraris to the exclusive Pagani Imola.

Source: Briefly News