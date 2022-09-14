A South African dentist showed off her new BMW on social media, and people responded with awesome messages

Dr Judith Jade Thovhakale is a dentist and an artist and shared the images of videos of her collecting the new whip

Her 3 451 followers on social media were positive and congratulated the beauty on her purchase from BMW Durban City

A young woman purchased a new BMW 3 Series and posted about it on social media.

Dr Judith Jade Thovhakale recently showed off her new BMW on social media, the dentist also dabbles in art. Image: Instagram

Source: Instagram

Dr Judith Jade Thovhakale shared the joyous moment on social media at the BMW Durban City dealership, complete with a smoke machine and flashing lights.

Thovhakale is a dentist and showed off a new BMW 3 Series after the covers were pulled off. She could not hide her delight at her new wheels.

The luxury sedan is priced from R760 000 and features LED lights, an automatic gearbox and turbocharged engines, BMW reports.

See the post below:

The young woman is also an artist and has an Instagram page dedicated to her work.

South Africans responded with messages of support and congratulations; here are some of the best reactions:

@Nduna_KM said:

"Congratulations, ma'am."

@NaTshabangu1 said:

"This guy will sell BMW like his selling bread yho huh, Congratulations Mam."

@NotsiWaBMW said:

"I'm so motivated."

@Karaboo_44 said:

"When I saw him, I knew you're a Doctor. The dude is milking on the Med grads. Congratulations."

@nolwee said:

"Congrats! And you looked pretty as well."

@Swazi031 said:

"I was about to ask if you are a doctor then I saw the handle . Congratulations on the new whip."

