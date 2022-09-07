A South African woman was overjoyed after she received her new BMW 4 Series at the dealership

Penny Ntuli posted a video on TikTok, and it has gone viral and received over 22 000 views

The BMW 4 Series was launched in South Africa last year and is powered by turbocharged engines and is priced from R830 000

Penny Ntuli posted a video on Tik Tok of her receiving a new BMW 4 Series, and the post went viral.

A South African Tik Tok star bought a new BMW 4 Series. Image: Tik Tok

Source: UGC

The radio personality has over 100 000 followers on Tik Tok and shared her new whip with her fans, with many sending congratulatory wishes.

Check out the video below, which bears the caption:

"Let the engine make the noise for you."

The BMW 4 Series was launched in South Africa last year and is available in gran coupe, coupe or convertible guise with pricing starting from R830 000. Unfortunately, only turbocharged engines are available, and the power is sent to the rear wheels or xDrive.

According to BMW, the 4 Series has a digital display and instrument cluster, leather seats, and smartphone integration, including Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. In addition, an optional parking assist system helps the driver park a vehicle in tight situations.

Ntuli's followers offered messages of support on social media; here are some of the best:

@Paula Nkabinde said:

"Congratulations to you girl."

@nomfundombuyisa said:

"When it’s your time, congratulations, babe... too many more."

@nelo_016 said:

"Congratulations Sisi,so happy for you."

@mandymandy156

"Congratulations, Penny. May God keep on blessing you."

Source: Briefly News