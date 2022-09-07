A gorgeous woman, who travels extensively, revealed she bought a Porsche Macan as a birthday gift

The digital creator Asha posted her achievement on social media and is based in Atlanta, Georgia

The Porsche Macan is powered by a turbocharged engine, and the 22-year-old lady said: "Happy Birthday again to me"

A gorgeous digital creator celebrated her 22nd birthday by splashing out on a Porsche Macan.

An American digital creator splashed out on a 22nd birthday gift to herself. Image: Instagram

Source: Instagram

Asha is based in Atlanta, Georgia in the United States and has over 22 000 followers on Instagram.

The young woman captioned the post with her posing in front of the German SUV that had a ribbon on it by saying:

"Ain’t no miles on this here new body #22in22, Happy Birthday again to me."

According to Porsche, the Macan is the entry-level SUV offered by the luxury carmaker and is available in several different derivatives.

It is powered by a turbocharged engine and mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox for faster shifts.

Several of her followers posted congratulatory messages on the post, here are some of the best:

@1mill_alex said:

"With the help of my work i can buy two of them."

@prima_maxx

"Yes Porsche Life!"

@atomictintshop said:

"Congrats on the new beauty! Reach out to us when you're ready to tint her."

@dellano4208810495 said:

"You never know what you meant have gorgeous lady."

@tifani_91 said:

"Congrats!!!!!"

@arelih_3 said:

"Big Virgo energy."

@_kikiarrah said:

"Her boots go."

