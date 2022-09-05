Award-winning singer and songwriter Usher Raymond has responded to the trending video of two cute kids and their mom vibing to his song

The megastar shared the viral clip of the sweet babies singing along to his hit song Superstar on his social media pages

The My Boo hitmaker's millions of fans flocked his timeline to comment on the video; many said it is all kinds of adorable

A video of two adorable babies and their lovely mother singing along to Usher Raymond's hit song Superstar has caused a buzz on social media.

Usher has responded to the viral clip of kids singing along to his song 'Superstar'. Image: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Peeps, including the singer himself, shared the lovely video on their timelines. The self-proclaimed king of RnB had his millions of Twitter followers gushing when he responded to the sweet clip.

The Love In This Club hitmaker shared the now-viral clip on his Twitter page and joked that the tiny tots will steal his job from him. Some of Usher's followers played along with the joke, asking him to do a collaboration with the cute babies. He tweeted:

"She's coming for my job."

@NOnxZee said:

"Finally a worthy opponent for a Versuz."

@theillnonna commented:

"baby girl put her hands on her chest so cute ."

@katinacobbin said:

"Chile, they is too cute! That baby was ready for the performance!"

@itscrystalloves wrote:

"She hit every note too. I seent it."

@mamachavez408 added:

"Come on dimple too cute!!!"

@beeteezie noted:

"That’s just good parenting right there."

@joyspov commented:

"the passion she felt from experiencing what she has…it knocked her off HER OWN TWO FEET! it’s over for u, sir."

Source: Briefly News