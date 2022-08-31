Television and radio personality Sizwe Dhlomo has taken to social media to mock the local political party COPE after the embarrassing press briefing

COPE became a trending topic after a fist fight broke out during a press conference that was being addressed by the suspended party president Mosioua Lekota

Sizwe Dhlomo's followers even shared the same sentiments saying that the political party is not worth being bitten up for

The drama that went down at the COPE press briefing shot the political party to the top of Mzansi's Twitter trends.

Sizwe Dhlomo has taken to Twitter to mock COPE following the chaotic press briefing. Image: @sizwedhlomo.

Source: Instagram

Social media users said the fact that the party leaders could exchange blows during a press briefing is a sign that they are not fit to lead the country.

Media personality Sizwe Dhlomo also headed to his Twitter page to share his two cents following the embarrassing press conference. Dhlomo suggested that it is not worth it to get massive blows for COPE. He tweeted:

"Imagine catching hands for COPE… COPE!?"

The star's fans took to his time to laugh out loud. Many pointed out that they actually found the incident hilarious.

@thabo_tyh said:

"The one who caught hands knew that he lost the arguement when he told @Dj_khathu to go iron his T-shirt."

@Lucialiberty noted:

"Kubangwa lo 2 seats An MP who does not take on any other roles in Parliament earns the least out of all elected officials, taking home an annual wage of R1.14 million. That still translates to a fairly handsome R95 000, mind you."

@MyazistoZA added:

"That time the party has like 18 members National ."

@ApsaluteManTech commented:

"No one seems to cope in the midst of terror! "

