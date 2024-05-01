Democracy in Action has called for the release of meeting minutes between the IEC and the US ambassador

The civil society group was reacting to a social media post by the US ambassador, Reuben Brigety, on the meeting

Many netizens shared the same sentiment and called for full transparency from the IEC ahead of the General Election

Democracy in Action urges the IEC to release transcripts of its meeting with US Ambassador Reuben Bridgety. Images: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images and Stock Image.

A civil society group has called on the IEC to publicise the meeting minutes between the commission and a delegation of the US ambassador.

Ambassador posts picture on social media

Democracy in Action was responding to a picture US Ambassador Reuben Brigety posted on X.

According to EWN, the organisation gave the IEC to avail the notes from the meeting that took place on 30 April 2024,

In 2023, Brigety claimed that SA sold weapons to Russia, which sparked outrage from many citizens.

South Africans weigh in

Many netizens shared the civil society group's sentiments and wanted to know what the meeting was about, especially as the the country heads into the General Election.

@MothoWaModimo7 probed:

“Do you now all believe that Cyril cooperates with the CIA & US government to take control of our country’s sovereignty?”

@JonnyDaps commented:

“In the Interest of Transparency & Justice, Given the USA status on the world of POLITICS...it's Only Right that @IECSouthAfrica is held to account on the dealings with @USAmbRSA [CIA]”

@Nanile6 exclaimed:

“Yes, they should! And they have every right to do so in the interest of transparency for the purpose of free and fair elections.”

@Mankaswa wondered:

“Why meet the USA only? What about other countries?”

@MomentMK11 asked:

“What is the US doing here?”

SA wants the US ambassador expelled

