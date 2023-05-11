United States of America ambassador to South Africa Reuben Brigety has accused South Africa of helping Russia in its war against Ukraine

Brigety stated that his government learnt the SA government loaded weapons on a Russian cargo ship in December last year

The shocking allegations have received mixed reviews from South Africans, with some finding it hard to believe until they see evidence

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

JOHANNESBURG - A United States of America ambassador to South Africa has made damning allegations about the country's involvement in Russia's war against Ukraine.

US Ambassador calls on South Africa to practice natural amid allegations the government supplied weapons to Russia. Images: Filip Singer & Mikhail Tereshchenko

Source: Getty Images

Reuben Brigety accused South Africa of supplying ammunition to Russia to use against Ukraine.

US ambassador claims South Africa gave Russia weapons in Cape Town

According to News24, Brigety told reporters that the USA is convinced that the South African government supplied weapons to Russia in December in Cape Town last year.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

He explained that the US noted that a Russian cargo ship docked at the Simon's Town naval base, and that is where the exchange of weapons and ammunition happened.

US ambassador says South Africa should stick to its neutral stance

Brigety said the US government takes the matter seriously and does not consider it resolved. He added that the US government would like South Africa to start practising its non-aligned stance.

The US ambassador to South Africa went on to say there were other issues they have noted, such as the SA government's decision to undertake joint military training exercises with Russia and China during the anniversary of the Ukraine invasion.

The South African government has been recently criticised for inviting Russian President Vladimir Putin to the BRICS Summit scheduled for August.

According to IOL, Putin has accepted the invitation despite having an arrest warrant from the International Criminal Court hanging over his head for crimes against humanity in Ukraine.

South Africans weigh in on the US accusations against South Africa

@_whatzmyname said:

"Where is their proof?"

@Aya_Muzi said:

"Sounds like the WMDs lies, the Afghanistan invasion lies as well. America is an Empire of lies."

@SlungileK said:

"I doubt SA is capable, but let’s say they did, what’s the problem because they’re also doing the same for Ukraine."

@Mpinzana6 said:

"That will not be good if it's true, it will mean someone is lying to the nation about us being neutral in this conflict."

@LeboLebo___ said:

"Where's the proof, and even if we did so, what? We were supposed to give them to Ukraine?"

@Malakoaneelvis said:

"I don't believe the ambassador, However, it would be an immoral act from South Africa to say to the public they are neutral when at the same time doing such a thing. But America is a champion of human rights abuse and illegal wars. Ambassador can't be a paragon of virtue."

@AndredeBeer said:

"Sounds like the US is planning to sanction us, would have believed it, if I didn't know better. But not sure our army has any weapons. Or do they? Maybe we gave them something else, but most likely not weapons."

Ukrainian Association urges South African government to immediately cut economic ties with Russia

Briefly News previously reported that the South African government has been called upon to act decisively as Russia's war in Ukraine intensifies in Kyiv.

The Ukrainian Association of South Africa (UAZA) is digging deep for their allies in the southern tip of Africa to respond to the request in kind. The request: to stop all economic relations with the country waging the conflict – Russia.

The Ukrainian community took to the streets of Cape Town to demonstrate outside the Parliament building to have their cries heard. Various slogans with messages strewn across were carried by the country's immigrants and other supporters standing in solidarity with Ukraine.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News