Ukrainian Nobel Peace winner Oleksandra Romantsova has called on the South African government not to let Vladimir Putin into the country

The Russian president may visit South Africa in August for the annual Brics summit, which will be hosted in SA

Romantsova suggested that SA either arrest Putin if he comes to the country or allow him to attend the summit via online meeting

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

JOHANNESBURG - Ukrainian Nobel Peace Prize winner Oleksandra Romantsova has urged South Africa not to let Russian President Vladimir Putin attend the Brics summit.

Ukrainian Nobel Peace Prize winner Oleksandra Romantsova speaks on Vladimir Putin's impending visit to SA for the Brics summit. Image: Ed Ram

Source: Getty Images

Romantsova, who won Ukraine's first Peace Prize in 2022, is in the country garnering support for Ukraine as Russia's invasion rages on.

Naledi Pandor says Putin invited to Brics summit despite ICC arrest warrant

The Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa (Brics) summit will be hosted in South Africa in August, and as one of the heads of the grouping, Putin has been invited to attend.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

International Relations Minister Naledi Pandor said the Russian president's invitation to the summit stands despite his invasion of Ukraine and the International Criminal Court (ICC) arrest warrant for Putin, TimesLIVE reported.

The warrant obliges SA, as a member country of the ICC, to arrest the Russian president if and when he sets foot on South African soil.

Ukrainian Nobel Prize winner tells SA to arrest Putin or let him attend Brics summit virtually

During a media briefing in Johannesburg, the Nobel Laureate said that if the government does not arrest Putin, it will be a great disappointment, EWN reported.

Romantsova suggested that Putin could attend the Brics summit virtually via online meeting or send a minister in his stead.

South Africa has elicited the international community's ire for refusing to condemn Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The government said it prefers to stay neutral and end the war through dialogue. However, joint military games between Russia and China hosted in the country earlier this year indicated where SA's allegiances lie.

SA divided by Ukrainian Nobel Laureate's request about Putin

Below are some comments:

@Ddawg86 agreed:

"People defend Russia, but what do they do for us? Why do they not sell us cheap oil? Putin can do the meeting via Zoom."

@spn49 opposed:

"He is coming, and we will roll out a red carpet for him."

@MarkSyson2 said:

"We are dammed if we do and dammed if we don't, thanks again for placing us between a rock and a hard place."

@KasiBlackroom claimed:

"I agree... SA will pay for letting him in."

@kimmojvs suggested:

"Putin was due to go to Turkiye, but has cancelled and will address the function via the internet. Expect the same to happen here."

@HonourableMembr commented:

"Unfortunately, he will come to the summit."

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s arrest warrant leaves SA government with tough decision

In a related story, Briefly News reported that the arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin issued by the International Criminal Court has left the South African government in a difficult position.

International Relations Minister Naledi Pandor spoke after meeting with her Sri Lankan counterpart in Pretoria on Wednesday, 22 March. She condemned the ICC’s decision and believes the warrant is serious and worrying.

Pandor slammed the court for failing to issue arrest warrants for other leaders who committed serious offences. She said leaders who practise serious abuse in situations of conflict remain unscathed by the ICC, according to TimesLIVE.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News