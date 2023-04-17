Former President Jacob Zuma's arms deal trial has been postponed yet again as Zuma launches a new application to have Billy Downer removed

Zuma stated that proceedings can't continue while he's in the process of prosecuting the state prosecutor for leaking his doctor's note

South Africans are unhappy with the latest development in the case and say the former president will probably never stand trial

PIETERMARITZBURG - Former President Jacob Zuma's long-standing feud with State prosecutor Advocate Billy Downer is nowhere near over, leading to his arms deal corruption trial being postponed.

Jacob Zuma's arms deal trial has been postponed until August 2023. Images: Mike Hutchings & Darren Stewart

The fraud and corruption trial against Zuma and his co-accused Thales, a French arms manufacturer, briefly resumed in the Pietermaritzburg High Court under a new judge on Monday, 17 April.

Judge Nkosinathi Chili took over proceedings after Judge Piet Koen recused himself in January, reports SABC News.

Jacob Zuma's arms deal case postponed pending Billy Downer's private prosecution case

According to News24, Judge Chili ordered the arms deal case to be postponed until August 2023. Zuma argued that the case could not proceed because of the private prosecution matter against Downer and News24 journalist Karyn Maughan.

Msholozi filed another application to remove Downer, stating that he cannot be prosecuted by someone he is prosecuting.

Zuma accused Downer of leaking his sick note to the media in 2021. The former president added that he won't get a fair trial if Downer remains on the case.

Zuma and Thales are accused of illicit dealings in the 1990s. The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) alleges that Msholozi's former financial advisor, Schabir Shaik, facilitated a R500 000 yearly bribe for Zuma from Thales in exchange for political protection.

South Africans fuming over the arms deal trial postponement

@jaleroux2004 said:

"Our judicial system is an absolute joke. Zuma is taking everyone for a ride. When will there be a judge that would rule, 'Enough is enough. Hereto and NO further'?"

@LB60967736 said:

"Kick the can down the road as far as it can go. Everyone knows this is not the last play in the book. This case will forever be delayed and justice will never be served. Our courts have failed us."

@kgotsomaphike said:

"Clearly, he doesn't want his day in court."

@gotjieme said:

"I wish he would just go away and accept that he is a criminal."

@2Tembisa said:

"Can we just let this go, honestly? It's a waste of money and time! He won't go to jail, he won't be prosecuted, so manje why is this still an issue?"

Jacob Zuma's legal team slams organisations supporting Karyn Maughan and Billy Downer, SA divided

Briefly News previously reported that former president Jacob Zuma's legal team lambasted several organisations for supporting State Advocate Billy Downer and journalist Karyn Maughan.

Downer and Maughan attempted to have Zuma's private prosecution struck off the roll in the Pietermaritzburg High Court on Wednesday, 22 March.

The pair had the support of several civil society organisations, including the South African National Editors Forum (Sanef), Media Monitoring Africa, the Campaign for Free Expression challenge and the Helen Suzman Foundation.

