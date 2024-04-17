Jacob Zuma's case against News24 journalist Karyn Maughan and prosecutor Billy Downer has been thrown out of court

Zuma has been attempting to prosecute Maughan and Downer privately and accused them of violating his rights to privacy

South Africans weighed in on the matter, as some believed that Zuma's legal team should fight, and others thought there was no case

With nine years' experience, Tebogo Mokwena, a current affairs writer for Briefly News, provided insights into the criminal justice system and high-profile cases in South Africa at Daily Sun.

Jacob Zuma's case against Billy Downer was removed from the court's roll. Images: Gianluigi Guercia/AFP via Getty Images and Darren Stewart/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG – Jacob Zuma has lost another case against Billy Downer and News24 journalist Karyn Maughan. Their case has been struck off the roll.

Zuma's case struck off the roll

@SABCNews posted the announcement on its X account. Zuma has been locked in a legal battle with the two for more than two years after he accused them of leaking his private medical bills.

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

View the tweet here:

What you need to know about the Zuma vs Downer and Maughan case

Jacob Zuma initially launched an application to have Billy Downer removed as the lead prosecutor for his arms deal trial

He was initially given a certificate to prosecute him, but the National Prosecuting Authority refused to prosecute Downer

Zuma was slapped with a R500,000 bill to continue with his application to prosecute Downer privately

South Africans share different views

A debate raged on social media. Some thought that Zuma should appeal.

Mhlaba Dlams said:

"They must apply to re-enroll or appeal. We cannot have prosecutors sharing personal information with journalists."

Dibo Maputi said:

"Advocate Mpofu must appeal that thing."

BradaX said:

"Leaking one's medical records is no longer illegal! I am perplexed by the media's lack of outrage regarding this issue."

Others supported the verdict

Mthobisi Sabelo Ngubane said:

"It means they capture the judiciary, release it, and recapture it every month."

BeKind said:

"Removal means it can be enrolled again. It should have been dismissed."

Menier Guevara said:

"They will start blaming the courts again a few days after 'sober judgments' were in their favour. For them, any judgment against them is because the judiciary is captured."

Simphiwe said:

"There was no case in the first place. He was delaying the arms deal case."

EFF members support Jacob Zuma during MKP court appearance

In a recent article, Briefly News reported that members of the Economic Freedom Fighters joined forces with members of the MKP.

Both parties sang together to support Jacob Zuma during his recent court appearance at the Johannesburg High Court.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News