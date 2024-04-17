Global site navigation

Jacob Zuma’s Case Against Karyn Maughan and Prosecutor Billy Downer Removed From Roll
Jacob Zuma’s Case Against Karyn Maughan and Prosecutor Billy Downer Removed From Roll

by  Tebogo Mokwena
  • Jacob Zuma's case against News24 journalist Karyn Maughan and prosecutor Billy Downer has been thrown out of court
  • Zuma has been attempting to prosecute Maughan and Downer privately and accused them of violating his rights to privacy
  • South Africans weighed in on the matter, as some believed that Zuma's legal team should fight, and others thought there was no case

Jacob Zuma's case against Billy Downer was struck off the roll
Jacob Zuma's case against Billy Downer was removed from the court's roll. Images: Gianluigi Guercia/AFP via Getty Images and Darren Stewart/Gallo Images via Getty Images
JOHANNESBURG – Jacob Zuma has lost another case against Billy Downer and News24 journalist Karyn Maughan. Their case has been struck off the roll.

Zuma's case struck off the roll

@SABCNews posted the announcement on its X account. Zuma has been locked in a legal battle with the two for more than two years after he accused them of leaking his private medical bills.

South Africans share different views

A debate raged on social media. Some thought that Zuma should appeal.

Mhlaba Dlams said:

"They must apply to re-enroll or appeal. We cannot have prosecutors sharing personal information with journalists."

Dibo Maputi said:

"Advocate Mpofu must appeal that thing."

BradaX said:

"Leaking one's medical records is no longer illegal! I am perplexed by the media's lack of outrage regarding this issue."

Others supported the verdict

Mthobisi Sabelo Ngubane said:

"It means they capture the judiciary, release it, and recapture it every month."

BeKind said:

"Removal means it can be enrolled again. It should have been dismissed."

Menier Guevara said:

"They will start blaming the courts again a few days after 'sober judgments' were in their favour. For them, any judgment against them is because the judiciary is captured."

Simphiwe said:

"There was no case in the first place. He was delaying the arms deal case."

EFF members support Jacob Zuma during MKP court appearance

In a recent article, Briefly News reported that members of the Economic Freedom Fighters joined forces with members of the MKP.

Both parties sang together to support Jacob Zuma during his recent court appearance at the Johannesburg High Court.

