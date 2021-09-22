SA Impressed with Dali Mpofu's Willingness to Try Despite Losing Case After Case

South Africans shared their thoughts on Advocate Dali Mpofu as he appeared in court on Tuesday

Mpofu is one of the lawyers in former President Jacob Zuma's legal team battling it out in court in his arms deal special plea hearing

Social was abuzz on Tuesday as Mpofu laid out his arguments in the Pietermaritzburg High Court with some people showing appreciation

JOHANNESBURG - Advocate Dali Mpofu was the topic of conversation on social media on Tuesday when he stood in the High Court in Pietermaritzburg as part of former president Jacob Zuma's defence team.

Zuma is facing charges related to his involvement in the arms deal procurement scandal along with a French weapons firm, Thales.

Advocate Dali Mpofu seems to have impressed some people on social media who admire his work ethic despite losing court battles. Images: @MzwaneleManyi & @Taletso13

Source: Twitter

Mpofu is part of the team arguing on Zuma's behalf that lead prosecutor Billy Downer is not fit to continue being part of the prosecution team in Zuma's case. Mpofu told Judge Piet Koen that Downer being on the case would mean that Zuma will not have a fair trial because he is not impartial, reports TimesLIVE.

Mpofu previously represented Zuma in his application to the Constitutional Court to have his contempt of court ruling overturned, however, ConCourt dismissed the bid and lead to Zuma suffering another loss legally, reports News24.

South Africans react to Dali Mpofu in court

South Africans who were tuned in to watch Mpofu in court as delivered arguments on behalf of Zuma could not help but comment on his acumen as an advocate on social media.

Some people encourage aspiring advocates to watch Mpofu and learn from him, while others were simply impressed with his willingness to keep defending Zuma despite recent legal losses.

Here is what they had to say:

@MmuiWabatho said:

"Dali Mpofu is fighting against the system of oppression. He's been fighting the system pre 94. A win for him is a win for the oppressed. But the oppressed have to know their position because failing which they will mistaken his lose as his alone and having nothing to do with him."

@Malakoaneelvis said:

"Dali Mpofu is on steroids again, but judge Koen seem to be gatvol with him."

@la_revolucion99 said:

"If Adv Dali Mpofu & co get their way through these arguments it will be a miracle. The criminalised judiciary does not care how compelling President Zuma's case is, they will probably rule against him. Nothing has to make sense if it involves President Zuma."

@Taletso13 said:

"Adv Dali Mpofu SC mopped the flow with NPA Lawyer Wim Trengove. Judge Keon is a sober Judge. I hope young lawyers are taking notes!"

@iamnovel_t said:

"Soon everyone will understand that Dali Mpofu is a clueless lawyer. Remember, the empty vessel makes the loudest noise."

Source: Briefly.co.za