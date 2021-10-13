Ngizwe Mchunu is tired of seeing TV shows like Mnakwethu portraying the Zulu culture in a poor light, he feels it must stop

An apparent voicenote of Ngizwe speaking to a Jamludi has surfaced in which he expresses his disgust in the men on these shows

Ngizwe wants these shows to stop and for an apology to be given to the Zulu King for tarnishing his culture

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

South African radio personality and sangoma Ngizwe Mchunu has drawn the line with Mzansi Magic's new reality show Mnakwethu. He wants it gone!

Ngizwe Mchunu is fed up with Mzansi Magic's most resented reality show, 'Mnakwethu', he wants an end to be put to it. Image: @ngizweonline

Source: Instagram

Being a polygamist himself, Ngizwe has no issue with that aspect of the show, however, it is how the show is portraying the life of polygamists that he has an issue with. It is shows like this that taint the Zulu culture, he believes.

A voicenote of Ngizwe speaking to a Jamludi has apparently been going around, reported ZAlebs. In this voicenote, Ngizwe expresses his concerns, making it known that he wants an end to be put to it and he will not keep quiet until it happens.

"We cannot keep quiet while our tribe is being destroyed like this, I am hurt,” Ngizwe said.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Ngizwe believes that men who join shows like this are disrespectful and only want fame. Tarnishing the Zulu culture is not something Ngizwe is going to stand for, not one bit.

Ngizwe feels an apology is owed to the Zulu King!

Alleged unrest instigator Ngizwe Mchunu avoids police on several occasions

Ngizwe Mchunu, one of the alleged instigators of the violent unrest in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal, reportedly managed to avoid the police on five separate occasions.

This is the claim that was presented to the Randburg Magistrate's Court during the former Ukhozi FM DJ's bail hearing, reported Briefly News.

Mchunu is said to have eventually handed himself over to law enforcement in Durban ahead of answering charges relating to inciting violence. The State was again bent on ensuring that Mchunu is remanded in custody due to his flight risk status.

The investigating officer in the case Captain John Ndzinisa said he was opposed to Mchunu's bail because he "has the means to secure funding from outside sources".

Source: Briefly.co.za