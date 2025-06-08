A uMkhonto weSizwe Party member has opened up on the removal of Floyd Shivambu as Secretary-General

Vivian Dlamini said they didn't have animosity toward Shivambu, but added that he sidelined supporters of Mary Phadi

Shivambu was removed as the SG of the party by Jacob Zuma over his unauthorised trip to Malawi

MPUMALANGA – Floyd Shivambu’s removal as Secretary-General of the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party continues to make headlines.

The former Economic Freedom Fighters member was removed from the post by party leader Jacob Zuma, with his unauthorised trip to Malawi being noted as the reason for his dismissal. Shivambu made the trip to the country to see fugitive pastor, Shepherd Bushiri.

With Shivambu being moved to Parliament, one member of the party in Mpumalanga, Vivian Dlamini, has expressed hope that things will improve, adding that Shivambu sidelined them in the province.

MK Party member speaks out after Shivambu’s removal

Speaking after the Shivambu was moved to his new post, Dlamini noted that some members Thaba Chweu subregional were happy that he was removed. Dlamini recalled how members made their feelings known at the beginning of June 2025 when Shivambu attended a Ward 6 meeting in Ekuthuleni Hall in Sabie, Mpumalanga.

Shivambu was not given a chance to speak as members drowned him out with songs whenever he tried to address the crowd.

“That was a trap. They pretended to be in tune with him, but they were only in tune with each other. We’d had enough of his divisive leadership. Our wish was for him to go, and that wish has now been fulfilled,” Dlamini said.

Members unhappy with Shivambu over Mpumalanga leadership battle

The province has notably been a hotspot of instability for the party thanks to a leadership battle between Busisiwe Mkhwebane and Mary Phadi. Dlamini alleged that members who supported Phadi were kept out of the formal structures by Shivambu. Shivambu and Mkhwebane both defected from the EFF to join the MK Party.

“We didn’t have animosity towards Floyd. We just wanted him to know how it feels to be kept out. Now that he is gone, we hope the branches will reunite and work together for the good of MK,” she said.

Political analyst shares thoughts on Shivambu’s EFF affiliation

Speaking exclusively to Briefly News, Sanet Solomon weighed in on the belief that Shivambu being from the EFF contributed to his downfall. The political analyst, who is based in the Department of Political Studies and Governance at the University of the Free State, said that his move from the EFF didn’t necessarily result in people seeking to remove him from the party.

“Rather, it could be argued that his being catapulted into senior leadership positions stirred up resentment amongst those who had been there longer,” Solomon said.

