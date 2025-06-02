Floyd Shivambu has defended his trip to Malawi to visit pastor Shepherd Bushiri over the Easter weekend

The Secretary-General of the uMkhonto weSizwe Party maintains that he informed Jacob Zuma of his plans

South Africans were divided by Shivambu's comments, with some accusing him of being arrogant

GAUTENG – Floyd Shivambu will not apologise for visiting Shepherd Bushiri.

The Secretary-General of the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party visited the controversial pastor in Malawi over the Easter weekend, but the visit drew a lot of criticism.

Members of the MK Party and the justice and constitutional development ministry took issue with the visit, as Bushiri remains a fugitive.

The self-proclaimed prophet and his wife fled South Africa in November 2020 while on bail. The couple were facing fraud and money laundering charges when they fled to Malawi.

Shivambu defends decision to visit Bushiri

Shivambu’s choice to visit Bushiri was labelled as a blatant act of disrespect towards the country’s legal system, but the former Economic Freedom Fighters member disagreed.

Speaking to Newzroom Afrika, Shivambu defended the decision, saying that he will never apologise for visiting Bushiri.

“One thing I will never apologise for is when I went to see Prophet Shepherd Bushiri,” Shivambu said."

Shivambu added that going to religious institutions was a personal choice for anyone, and that he attended many, including those whose faith he didn't associate with, for different reasons.

“I attended because I wanted to listen to the sermon during the Easter weekend, and I don't think there was anything wrong with that. If the South African government is looking for Shepherd Bushiri, they know the processes to follow. It doesn't have anything to do with Floyd,” he said.

Shivambu confirms that Jacob Zuma knew his plans

The Secretary-General also responded to the decision of the MK Party to distance itself from the decision, saying it was not authorised by the party leadership.

Shivambu insisted Jacob Zuma was always in the loop, as he always informed the party leader about his actions.

“There is nothing I do without informing the president,” Shivambu said.

South Africans are divided by Shivambu’s statement

Social media users were left divided by Shivambu’s statement, with some saying he didn’t have to apologise, while others suggested that he was being arrogant.

Preacherman Professar Muteta asked:

“Apologising for what, really?”

Martin Mabala said:

“Arrogant clown. But when he canvases, he changes his statements.”

Semakaleng Boya added:

“He is a politician. I’m not surprised.”

Bonginkosi Khumalo stated:

“Freedom of association. No need to apologise, my dear brother.”

Carl Taylor noted:

“Showing everyone just what kind of a person you really are with that first-class arrogance.

King Bugga said:

“If Zuma didn't say apologise, then you are safe, Floyd.”

Joseph Phonela Charlie Londalonda asked:

“Who wants him to apologise? This guy is intelligent and needs to be respected.”

Sipho Madados added:

“There’s no need for him to apologise for going to church.”

Samuel Kgomongwe said:

“I thought he was a very wise leader. But visiting a fake prophet’s church, who is a scammer. I am disappointed, man.”

