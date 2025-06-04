Julius Malema is concerned about how the rising cost of living is taking a strain on already struggling South Africans

The leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) called the fuel levy hike a setback to the millions already suffering

South Africans were divided by Malema's comments, with some agreeing with him even if they didn't like him as a person

Julius Malema has weighed in on the fuel hike and what it means to struggling South Africans. Image: Per-Anders Pettersson

Source: Getty Images

Briefly News journalist Byron Pillay has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He spent 10 years working for the Northern Natal Courier before transitioning to online journalism.

GAUTENG - Julius Malema has opened up on the fuel levy increase and how it will affect already financially struggling South Africans.

The leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) described it as a setback to the millions who were already suffering.

Malema made the comments after the Western Cape High Court dismissed the EFF’s application to halt the fuel levy hike. The party previously had success in the court when it set aside the second budget speech and subsequently the Value-Added Tax hike.

It wasn't so lucky with the fuel increase, which took effect on Wednesday, 04 June 2025, following Enoch Godongwana’s announcement during his budget speech in May.

Malema concerned about how citizens will survive

Speaking in Pretoria on 3 June, where he visited the family of the late actor Presley Chwenyegae, the Red Berets Commander-in-Chief focused on the fact that the levy increased by 16 cents a litre for petrol and 15 cents a litre for diesel. He noted that life had become increasingly unaffordable for South Africans, as the cost of living continued to rise.

"It was not the EFF that got rejected, it was the people of South Africa who lost because they’ve put an increase on fuel,” he said.

“Once you put an increase on the fuel levy, everything else goes up," Malema added.

He also urged South Africans to brace for tougher times ahead, saying that life was already difficult for citizens.

The EFF held a victory march after the courts ruled in its favour when it came to the VAT hike, but didn't have the same fortune with the fuel hike. Image: Frennie Shivambu

Source: Getty Images

South Africans divided by Malema’s statement

While some supported the EFF leader, others didn’t just because it was Malema who said it.

Grant Allan Petzer said:

“Pointing out the obvious. Duh.”

Gary Fraser noted:

“It’s one time that I am agreeing with this man. Those who make the decisions to raise prices and taxes have no clue how it affects everyday South Africans.”

Tshisikhawe Chisi Mabogo added:

“Deep down, these fools know it is the truth.”

Tee Tee Gee Mogoje noted:

“And white people laughing. Are you guys not going to be affected by the fuel hike and the increase in food prices? Would you still laugh if it was DA party that went to court, perhaps?”

Dawie Vos said:

“If he will stand up for all South Africans, I will vote for him, because someone must stand up for us. Everything is getting out of hand.”

Lesego Les Rabaji added:

“No Lies detected here.”

Court dismisses EFF application with costs

Briefly News also reported that the Western Cape High Court dismissed the EFF's application with costs.

The Red Berets challenged the General Fuel Levy increase, which was announced in the budget speech

The party claimed that the Finance Minister went beyond his powers when increasing the fuel levy.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News