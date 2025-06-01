Former Justice Minister Thembi Simelane was robbed of her iPhone 16 on 30 April 2024 in Pretoria

The incident occurred two weeks after the Human Settlements Minister's laptop was stolen in Cape Town

South Africans showed little sympathy for the minister and instead questioned where her bodyguards were

Human Settlements Minister Thembi Simelane was robbed of her iPhone 16 in Pretoria.

Source: Getty Images

Briefly News journalist Byron Pillay

GAUTENG - Is Thembi Simelane a victim of crime or the target of something more sinister?

That’s the question being raised after the Minister of Human Settlements was mugged in broad daylight by two men in April 2025.

The minister was robbed while on her way to a health centre in Pretoria, two weeks after her laptop was stolen.

Simelane’s Apple iPhone stolen

According to the Sunday World, Simelane was collecting her medication at Die Wilgers Day Care Clinic on 30 April when she was robbed by the two men. The men reportedly walked up to the minister while she was on a call, grabbed her luxury iPhone 16 cellphone, and ran away.

The robbery came two weeks after the former Justice Minister’s laptop was stolen in Cape Town.

Simelane’s associates are concerned for her safety

The two incidents have left Simelane’s associates concerned about her safety, and also questioning whether it is coordinated to retrieve her personal information.

A source close to her who spoke to the Sunday World said that there were concerns that people were attempting to gather information from her devices to target her.

“Although it could be an act of criminality, we as her close associates are concerned that this could be part of a bigger plot to tarnish her reputation,” the source said.

“You know a cellphone contains sensitive and personal or private information. So, what if this is a malicious act by those who are hoping to retrieve the information and use it to tarnish her?” the source continued.

Thembi Simelane's associates are concerned for her safety.

Source: Getty Images

South Africans left with questions

While some social media users showed little sympathy for Simelane, others questioned where her security was.

Simon Lewis asked:

“Where were her bodyguards? Polishing their sports car collections?”

Phindile P Dlamini stated:

“I say ‘good’ because it seems like these people are living in their own world. Welcome to reality minister.”

Monde Dlamini questioned:

“Where were the bodyguards that time?”

Jane Blaidd Jeffrey said:

“Now she knows what normal SA citizens go through on a daily basis.”

Celeste C Vicente added:

“Welcome to the real world, like us, who don't have bodyguards.”

Sbusiso Malinga stated:

“She must get one of the security guys at her coffee shop to protect her.”

Thandeka Mbabala KaMashiya said:

“Tasting how South Africans feel when she steals our money and buys an iPhone.”

Vusamakhosi KaDabulamazwe asked:

“Doesn’t the minister have bodyguards, kanti?”

Gabi Gabasale Mary Tongwane joked:

“🤣Seems like crime now affects us all.”

Minister threatens to sue journalists

The minister found herself in the headlines in January 2025 when she threatened to sue two journalists.

Briefly News reported that Simelane was unhappy after they investigated her lavish lifestyle.

South Africans wanted the former Justice Minister to face the music and not try to silence reporters.

