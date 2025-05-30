Amanda Smith-Daniels has detailed the hurt that the family of Joslin Smith is experiencing

The mother of Kelly Smith said she would go to the lengths of the earth to find Joslin

Smith-Daniels stated that Kelly refuses to talk to her following the sentencing proceedings

Kelly Smith refuses to talk to her mother, Amdanda Smith-Daniels, after she was sentenced to life imprisonment. Image: Jaco Marais/ Rodger Bosch

WESTERN CAPE – Joslin Smith’s family are still struggling to come to terms with her disappearance.

The little girl from Middlepos, Saldanha Bay, was last seen on 30 May 2025, in the company of Jacquin Appollis.

Appollis, along with Joslin’s mother, Kelly, and their friend, Steveno van Rhyn, were found guilty of kidnapping and human trafficking.

They were sentenced to life imprisonment by Judge Nathan Erasmus on 29 May 2025 in the Saldanha Bay Multipurpose Centre, where the trial was heard.

Kelly’s mother heartbroken by the turn of events

Speaking to SABC News on 30 May, Kelly’s biological mother, Amanda Smith-Daniels, spoke of the family’s struggles in dealing with the situation.

“I’m really not coping. It’s heartbreaking for us. We are struggling. We just want to find Joslin,” she said.

Smith-Daniels added that it hurt that Kelly didn’t want to say anything, even after being sentenced to life. She continued that she just wanted to know where Joslin was, so that she could get her and take care of her.

“I will go to the lengths of the earth to go and get her,” she said.

Like Amanda Smith-Daniels, the community also want to know where Joslin Smith is. Image: Rodger Bosch

Family can’t escape public scrutiny

Smith-Daniels said that while they were still dealing with the trauma of Joslin’s disappearance, they were constantly reminded of it by the constant media articles and the conversations with people.

She explained that they preferred to stay inside, because everyone who saw them only wanted to talk about the case. The tragic case has also taken a toll on Joslin’s brother, who lives with his grandmother.

Smith-Daniels confirmed the 12-year-old is seeing a psychologist, but appears to be coping so far.

Kelly is angry with her mother

Smith-Daniels also revealed that Kelly refused to talk to her after the sentencing. She said she believes that Kelly is upset about her mother’s victim impact statement.

In her statement, which was read out in the courtroom, Kelly’s mother expressed disappointment with her daughter’s failure to speak. She also said that Kelly made their lives hell on earth with her actions. You can view her full interview further down in this article.

