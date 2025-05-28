Kelly Smith Weeps As Joslin Smith’s Grandmother Blasts Her in Victim Impact Statements
- Joslin Smith's mother Kelly, broke down in the White City Multipurpose Centre in Saldanha Bay where the Western Cape High Court held a sitting
- She and two of her co-accused were found guilty of the kidnapping and human trafficking of her daughter, Joslin
- Kelly's mother's victim statement was read in court, and she criticised her, asking her what kind of mother she was to sell her child
SALDANHA BAY, WESTERN CAPE — Joslin Smith's mother, Kelly, broke down after hearing the voice of her daughter during court proceedings on 28 May 2025 in Saldanha Bay, Western Cape. Her mother, Amanda Daniels-Smith, said Kelly made their lives hell on earth.
Victim statements read to Joslin Smith's mother
Smith appeared before the Western Cape High Court, which held a sitting at the White City Multipurpose Center in Saldanha Bay. Smith, her co-accused Steveno Van Rhyn, and Jacquin Appollis were found guilty of the kidnapping and human trafficking of Joslin. The three accused listened to the victim impact statements read in court.
Kelly's mother slams her
Daniels-Smith said that Kelly made their lives hell on earth. She said that she cried bitterly on Mothers' Day and wanted to know how she felt as a mother. She accused her of not wanting to take responsibility for her actions and playing the victims.
"My heart is ripped out of my body," she said.
Smiths-Daniels said that she takes care of Kelly's other son, who is bullied at school by other children. They make fun of him and say his mother is on drugs and sold his sister. when Natasha Andrews, who wanted to adopt Ji9slin, played a video of Joslin playing and laughing, the court burst into tears. Kelly also hung her head and wept.
What you need to know about Joslin Smith's trial
- The founder of an NGO, Veranique Williams, called on Kelly Smith to reveal the whereabouts of Joslin
- Monique Kekana admitted on national TV that she burned Kelly's Middelpos home to the ground because wanted her to reveal Jislin's location
- Calls for Kelly to reveal where Joslin was mounted as a children's rights organisation slammed Kelly for not confessing where Joslin is
- A human trafficking expert weighed in on the Joslin Smith case and said most trafficking victims end up in major cities including Cape Town, Johannesburg and Durban
- Kelly accused the court of being biased and maintained that she was guilty and blamed her lawyer, witnesses and the court for being found guilty
Steveno Van Rhyn a menace: social worker
In a related article, Briefly News reported that a social worker testified that Van Rhyn was a menace to society who showed no remorse for what happened to Joslin. Errol Peterson testified during sentencing proceedings.
Van Rhyn acknowledged that he used drugs but maintained that he was not involved in Joslin's disappearance. Peterson said that Van Rhyn has a history of crime and lacked remorse.
