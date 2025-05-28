Joslin Smith's mother Kelly, broke down in the White City Multipurpose Centre in Saldanha Bay where the Western Cape High Court held a sitting

She and two of her co-accused were found guilty of the kidnapping and human trafficking of her daughter, Joslin

Kelly's mother's victim statement was read in court, and she criticised her, asking her what kind of mother she was to sell her child

SALDANHA BAY, WESTERN CAPE — Joslin Smith's mother, Kelly, broke down after hearing the voice of her daughter during court proceedings on 28 May 2025 in Saldanha Bay, Western Cape. Her mother, Amanda Daniels-Smith, said Kelly made their lives hell on earth.

Victim statements read to Joslin Smith's mother

Smith appeared before the Western Cape High Court, which held a sitting at the White City Multipurpose Center in Saldanha Bay. Smith, her co-accused Steveno Van Rhyn, and Jacquin Appollis were found guilty of the kidnapping and human trafficking of Joslin. The three accused listened to the victim impact statements read in court.

Kelly's mother slams her

Daniels-Smith said that Kelly made their lives hell on earth. She said that she cried bitterly on Mothers' Day and wanted to know how she felt as a mother. She accused her of not wanting to take responsibility for her actions and playing the victims.

"My heart is ripped out of my body," she said.

Smiths-Daniels said that she takes care of Kelly's other son, who is bullied at school by other children. They make fun of him and say his mother is on drugs and sold his sister. when Natasha Andrews, who wanted to adopt Ji9slin, played a video of Joslin playing and laughing, the court burst into tears. Kelly also hung her head and wept.

