Monique Kekana was granted R500 bail by the Vredenburg Magistrate's Court after she was charged with arson

Kekana gave an interview after she was granted bail and admitted to burning down Kelly Smith's home on national TV

South Africans were amused by Kekana's confession, and how she responded to the reporter by saying 'Yes, My Lord'

Monique Kekana admitted on national TV to burning Kelly Smith's home.

Source: Getty Images

Briefly News journalist Byron Pillay has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues.

WESTERN CAPE - The woman accused of setting alight Kelly Smith’s home said she did it for all the mothers.

Monique Kekana (27) was charged with arson after Kelly’s home in Middelpos, Saldanha Bay, was burnt to the ground on 2 May 2025.

The home was set alight hours after Kelly, Jacquin Appollis, and Steveno van Rhyn were found guilty of kidnapping and human trafficking by Judge Nathan Erasmus. The trio faced the charges in connection with the disappearance of Joslin Smith.

Kekana admits to burning down Kelly's home

Shortly after she was granted R500 bail by the Vredenburg Magistrates Court, Kekana gave an interview in which she admitted to burning down the house.

Speaking to eNCA, Kekana said that she did it for all the mothers out there and to also get Kelly to talk.

“I wanted her to tell the community where the child is, because she knows where the child is, and she knows the child is not dead.

“I just wanted to open her mouth because we are also mothers, so I did it because I am also a mother,” she said.

She added that she was very angry and emotional when Kelly refused to testify, and that is why she did what she did.

You can watch the full interview below.

What you need to know about Kelly’s involvement in the trial

Kelly Smith refused to testify and remains silent on what happened to Joslin. Image: Rodger Bosch

Source: Getty Images

South Africans amused by Kekana’s interview

Social media users weighed in on the interview, with some questioning why she admitted to the crime on a national broadcast while on bail, while others found it funny that she said ‘Yes, my Lord’ when answering the reporter.

Ayanda Mkululi Gcingca said:

“Brave woman. She's aware she's going to jail and never denied it to the police, unlike Kelly Smith, who knows what she did but chooses to keep quiet and did not even testify in her own trial. Give this woman all the support she needs.”

Jerry Koso noted:

“This woman is bold, going on national TV and admitting to her acts. I wonder who ill-advised her to do this. She will do time in jail and might end up where Kelly is.”

Andile Mtshamba added:

“Yes, my Lord. The court trauma is still roaming in her head.”

Nigel P K Mudhliwa said:

"Yes, my Lord. Please allow her just one scene in a movie before she goes to jail.”

Nancy Ganes noted:

“She said yes, my Lord, to the journalist🤣. Bold lady, this one.”

Siboniso Lethetsa Moloi added:

“When she says yes, my Lord😂. Clearly, her court appearance was traumatic.”

Itumeleng Innocent Moliane suggested:

“Maybe she doesn't understand arson charges🤦oh well, farewell.”

Tshidi Nessa Mukwevho was surprised:

“What! 😳 She just admitted to the whole thing.🤣”

Lunga Mdletshe noted:

“I hope she fully understands what she's doing, because haibo👀💀.”

Rejoice Madondo asked:

“Did she just confess to committing a crime on national TV? Tjoo.”

Police dig under remains of Kelly’s home

In a related article, Briefly News reported that police dug up the area under Kelly Smith’s home in Middelpos.

Police officers said they did so after rumours surfaced that Joslin's body may be buried there.

Police were able to dig in the area after the home was set alight by an angry community member.

