One person has been arrested after Kelly Smith’s home was set alight on Friday, 2 May 2025

The home in Middelpos was burnt hours after Kelly was found guilty of kidnapping and human trafficking

Kelly, her boyfriend Jacquin Appollis, and Steveno van Rhyn were found guilty by Judge Nathan Erasmus

Kelly Smith’s Middelpos Home Set Alight After Guilty Verdict, One Woman Arrested for Arson

WESTERN CAPE – One person has been taken in for questioning after Kelly Smith’s home in Middelpos was burnt to the ground.

Western Cape police confirmed that an arson case was opened on 2 May 2025 after the home where Joslin Smith once lived in was torched.

The burning of the home came on the same day that Kelly, her boyfriend Jacquin Appollis, and Steveno van Rhyn were found guilty of human trafficking and kidnapping.

Woman arrested after Smith’s home set alight

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Malcolm Pojie confirmed that the home in home in Middelpos, Saldanha, was set alight on Friday night.

"We can confirm that Saldanha SAPS registered an arson case for investigation after Kelly Smith's Middelpos dwelling was destroyed by a fire. An adult female had been taken in for questioning," he said.

A video has also been shared online of the home on fire, with community members seemingly celebrating in the clip.

Smith, van Rhyn and Appollis found guilty

The blaze took place hours after Judge Nathan Erasmus found Smith, van Rhyn and Appollis were found guilty after a lengthy eight-week trial. The trio will appear in court again on 9 May, where a date for sentencing will be decided.

Lourencia Lombaard, a former accused who turned State witness, will also find out her fate after she opted to testify on behalf of the State in return for indemnity from prosecution. The judge stated that he would make a decision about Lombaard at a later stage.

SAPS and NPA celebrate conviction

Briefly News reported that the South African Police Service welcomed the verdict in the Joslin Smith trial.

The National Prosecuting Authority also celebrated the news and commended the work done by those involved.

South Africans argued that there was little to celebrate until Joslin was found and brought back safely.

