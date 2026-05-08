The BBC and fans around the world celebrated legendary broadcaster David Attenborough as he turned 100 years old

David Attenborough’s wildlife documentaries have educated and inspired generations through iconic series

Social media users praised Attenborough’s contribution to conservation and nature storytelling as tributes poured in for his centenary birthday

For decades, his voice has guided millions of people through jungles, oceans, deserts and forests without them ever leaving their couches. Now, the world is celebrating a major milestone as legendary broadcaster and natural historian David Attenborough turns 100 years old.

Sir David Attenborough planted a tree, in honour of Queen Elizabeth II. Image: Aaron Chown/PA

Source: Getty Images

The BBC and fans across the globe have been honouring Attenborough’s remarkable career, which has spanned more than 70 years of wildlife storytelling and environmental education. Special celebrations have reportedly been organised to mark the broadcaster’s centenary, including screenings of his famous documentaries and tribute events recognising his contribution to television and conservation.

According to AP News, despite being one of the most recognisable voices in the world, people close to Attenborough say he has never been comfortable with fame and prefers the focus to remain on nature itself. Throughout his career, he has become known for his calm narration style and ability to explain complicated environmental topics in ways ordinary viewers can understand.

The voice behind iconic nature documentaries

Attenborough became a household name through groundbreaking documentaries such as Life on Earth, The Blue Planet and The Private Life of Plants. His documentaries introduced audiences to some of the world’s most remote and fascinating wildlife, from mountain gorillas to deep sea creatures and rare rainforest species.

Over the years, his work has not only entertained viewers but also educated generations about biodiversity, evolution, conservation and climate change. Born in London on 8 May 1926, Attenborough developed a fascination with nature at a young age. As a child, he collected fossils, feathers and other natural treasures while exploring the countryside.

He later studied geology and zoology before joining the BBC in the early 1950s. His career eventually transformed wildlife television, helping bring nature documentaries to mainstream audiences around the world. Even at 100 years old, Attenborough continues to work on projects linked to wildlife and the planet, proving his passion for nature remains as strong as ever.

BBC Earth shared a video on Instagram to celebrate David Attenborough hitting his 100th birthday. The legendary broadcaster took a moment to thank millions of fans globally for the massive wave of birthday wishes, admitting the whole thing caught him totally off guard. He apparently wanted to keep the big day low-key, but the public clearly had much bigger plans to make sure he felt the love.

Britain's King Charles III (R) met British broadcaster and biologist David Attenborough. Image: Alastair Grant/POOL/AFP

Source: Getty Images

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Source: Briefly News