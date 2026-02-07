South Africans are gathered in Limpopo to honour the life of a well-loved MultiChoice security officer and avid cyclist

His death in a suspected hit-and-run has renewed concerns about road safety for cyclists across the country

Friends, colleagues, and political groups are paying tribute while urging authorities to hold the responsible party accountable

South Africans from across the country gathered at Mukondeni Village in Limpopo on Saturday 7 February 2026, to pay their respects to David Sejobe, a well-loved MultiChoice security officer and avid cyclist, whose infectious smile and daily greetings made him a cherished figure at the Randburg headquarters.

Sejobe, 49, tragically died last week after being struck by a vehicle while cycling to work along the Golden Highway. The incident is being investigated as a suspected hit-and-run. His sudden passing has sparked an outpouring of grief, with tributes pouring in from colleagues, public figures, and ordinary citizens who admired his warmth and dedication.

South Africa cycling tragedy highlights road safety

Sejobe was known for his commitment to cycling both as a mode of transport and a way to stay active. His tragic death has reignited conversations about cyclist safety on South African roads, particularly in busy areas like the Golden Highway. Authorities are appealing to the public for any information that could help identify the driver involved.

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) have also called for justice, highlighting the broader challenges faced by private security personnel, including safety risks and the need for better employment protections.

South African pay tributes to the cyclist

On Friday, EFF members and other South Africans in Gauteng gathered at the MultiChoice headquarters to honour Sejobe’s life. In their statement, the party described him as a hardworking and dedicated employee who supported his family despite the difficult conditions characteristic of the private security sector.

Sejobe’s passing has touched many lives, serving as a reminder of the human stories behind those who keep workplaces safe. His colleagues remembered him as someone whose kindness went far beyond his duties, leaving a lasting legacy of warmth, professionalism, and community spirit.

@StarJay_23:

''May his lovely soul rest in peace.''

@obakenny:

"Farewell bra David.''

@Michael83918292:

''This is a dignified send off.Condolences to the late.''

@BilalSheikhAha4:

''Rest in PEACE David. Hope they find a person who killed you. Sad as I also ride bike for fitness.''

@Nkoli12810791:

''Still broken, what a happy soul *MultiChoice* we lost a Father, Brother and a Spirit lifter.. May God heal his Family.''

In June 2022, Sejobe undertook a long-distance cycling journey from Johannesburg to Venda in Limpopo to honour his late father and to encourage people living with health conditions such as diabetes and asthma to embrace cycling.

The journey covered approximately 430 kilometres, which he completed in about 14 hours and 16 minutes. He began the ride on 15 June 2022 and arrived the following day, coinciding with his father’s tombstone unveiling.

Although he had completed several endurance rides before, Sejobe described this journey as the most meaningful because of its deep personal significance. The ride also served as a fundraising initiative aimed at purchasing bicycles for others in his community who faced similar health challenges. He reportedly raised around R10,000.

Cyclists honour fallen riders

Briefly News previously reported that the Pedal Power Association and Stay Wider of the Rider invited cyclists to join a memorial ride in honour of Idries Sheriff and all riders who have lost their lives on South African roads.

Sheriff tragically died in December 2025 after being struck by a BMW driven by 27-year-old Bongani Mthethwa while cycling along Victoria Road.

