“The Leader With No Title”: Spiritual Healer Weighs In on David Sejobe’s Powerful Legacy, SA Moved
- A South African sangoma sparked a viral conversation about humanity following the passing of Multichoice security guard, David Sejobe
- She highlighted that true legacy is built through kindness and compassion rather than material wealth or professional titles
- Social media users flooded the post with emotional tributes, describing the late David as a rare soul who lived with genuine ubuntu
A South African sangoma shared a profound message on February 4 2026, on the true meaning of humanity following the death of David Sejobe, who recently passed due to a motorcycle accident.
In a video that touched thousands, TikTok user @mantsopa_healing reflected on how the late David was honoured like royalty despite not having a high-ranking social status or material luxuries.
The sangoma emphasised that one does not need to be a CEO or sit at the top of a corporate hierarchy to leave a lasting impact. She added that the outpouring of love from the community proved that people are sustained by things that are not material.
David’s kindness shines even after death
The message was clear: while professional success is notable, it is kindness and compassion that ensure a person is remembered long after they are gone. TikTok user @mantsopa_healing noted that his life serves as an important lesson for anyone striving to understand the essence of Ubuntu, a value system centred on compassion, community, and mutual support.
Watch the TikTok video below:
SA mourns David Sejobe
Viewers were deeply moved by the tribute, with many sharing the same sentiments in the comment section. Many viewers described David as the epitome of Ubuntu, noting that his character was truly one of a kind. Some expressed their heartbreak over his passing, wishing his family healing while celebrating the legacy he left behind. The consensus was that the security guard’s life proved that being oneself and showing genuine heart to others is the greatest achievement a human can reac
User @mazet asked:
"What I've noticed is that a person must die first before we honour him or her. Why don't we honour a person before he dies?"
User @Mbovukazi shared:
"The leader who had no title."
User @Thavhanyedza Lucky commented:
"It's amazing how a person with no particular title or status can make such an impact by the way he made people feel. He shared joy, love, laughter, kindness - that was his designation, more honourary than smartness and titles, status and money! All these things he gifted were free! God bless him!"
User @Paradise added:
"RIP David Ntakaneng Sejobe, the gentle giant who lived amongst us. Today, I knelt and prayed asking the Lord to receive you. I've never met you, but spiritually I have. Rest in Glory."
User @Vanessa shared:
"He was the true meaning of Ubuntu. May his soul be at peace 🕊️."
User @Ross Fire said:
"Thank you, sister. Well said."
