A South African businessman surprised a struggling delivery driver with a R2,000 cashtip after noticing he was stuck with car trouble

The driver’s emotional reaction struck a nerve, reminding many viewers how far a single act of kindness can go

The moment felt genuine and unscripted, which made it resonate even more with South Africans watching

It wasn’t about flexing wealth, but about stepping in at the right moment, and that’s why this small interaction ended up meaning so much to so many people.

The picture showed Jayden Crosson posing with his luxurious cars. Image: @crossonnnnn

A simple act of kindness turned into a viral moment after a South African businessman surprised a delivery driver with a generous cash tip. TikTok user @crossonnnnnn, who runs a business, shared the video on 5 February 2026 after ordering three boxes of pizza. When the delivery driver arrived, he explained that his car was refusing to start, leaving him stressed and unsure of what to do next. Instead of just taking the food and moving on, the customer stepped outside and handed the driver R2,000 in cash to help him fix the problem.

The man later explained that the money was meant to ease the driver’s immediate stress and help him get back on the road. The driver was visibly shocked and emotional, struggling to believe what had just happened. He was so grateful that he asked to take a picture with the customer, a moment that showed how unexpected kindness can hit deeply, especially when someone is already having a tough day. The caption summed it up simply, saying this is what money is all about.

Crosson's philanthropic move

User @crossonnnnnn usually shares content about his business and some of the philanthropic acts he does for strangers. The clip resonated because it showed generosity without cameras being forced into faces or long speeches about giving. It felt natural, unscripted and real. Many South Africans could relate to the delivery driver’s situation, knowing how one car problem can disrupt your entire livelihood. The video reminded people that for some workers, one bad day can mean losing income entirely.

Mzansi responded with praise, calling the act refreshing and encouraging. Many said this is how people with money should use it, by helping others in practical ways that make an immediate difference. Others admitted the video restored a bit of faith in humanity, especially in a time when stories of selfishness tend to dominate timelines.

The picture on the left showed the moment Crosson went out to give his driver money. Image: @crossonnnnnn

Here’s what Mzansi said

Viper said:

“This is how all rich people should be.”

Xo asked:

“Crosson, question: if people order, must I package it, then send it to the courier, then the courier delivers it to them. I just want to know coz I wanna start on this course in a few months' time bro 💪

User17372884721 shared:

“Awesome what you did, bro, much respect. 🤝 That guy definitely needed the money.”

NoWereButSA wrote:

“Honestly, brother, may you stay blessed and may you be more richly blessed. 🙏”

Stormi Dream added:

“God bless you always. 🔥You have a very generous soul. Some people have lots of money, but they will never go the extra mile for the next person. 🥰👌❤️”

Bobcat23 added:

“Just my bro, you’re solid.”

Cosmic said:

“Yooo, do you play Rainbow Six Siege?”

