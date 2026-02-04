A Mr D delivery driver hopped onto TikTok and got candid about what she earned for each delivery

She encouraged customers using the app to tip their drivers if they could because what they earned wasn't enough for petrol

The amount shocked South Africans and caused a division among those choosing to tip and those choosing not to tip

A Mr D driver shared the realities she financially faced. Images: @nokuthula.mk.mamp

Source: TikTok

Nokuthula Mampone, who works as a Mr D delivery driver, shared with the public what she wished customers knew about her job. She opened up about how much she was paid for each delivery and encouraged customers to tip their drivers.

She uploaded her video to her TikTok account on 3 February 2026, specifically addressing customers ordering groceries from supermarkets.

"Bikers and car drivers get paid the same: R27. Whether it's a Mr D order or 12 bags of groceries. Today, I carried 25kg of maize meal, and they ordered 10kg of sugar, and I got paid the same.

"They didn't tip me, but at least I didn't have to carry them up steps."

She then said:

"When you see my cute, tired face, just tip me because I need money for petrol. I spend more money on petrol than bikers. If you can't tip, assist me with your groceries."

Nokuthula noted that she wasn't blaming the customers for the money she earned, stating:

"I wish it could be more."

Watch the TikTok video below:

Delivery driver's payment stuns South Africans

Local social media users were shocked to hear the R27 payment and commented on Nokuthula's plea for customers to tip their drivers.

People were in disbelief when they heard what the woman earned for each delivery. Image: Andrea Piacquadio / Pexels

Source: UGC

@laticia383 asked in the comment section:

"So, on top of the service fee and delivery fee, we should still add tips?"

@iammrsrtucker told the online community:

"It's so important to tip. We're all out here trying to survive."

@thabisilemahlangu28 shared under the post:

"I will do better. I didn't know you get paid so little."

A stunned @lebo2613 remarked:

"This doesn't seem profitable. R27 to deliver with your own car and petrol, yoh."

@shazzc6303 said to Nokuthula:

"Thank you for this post. Now we know, and hopefully we are more considerate with tips and appreciation. God bless you."

3 Other stories about delivery drivers

In another article, Briefly News reported that a delivery driver became the centre of attention when he was spotted showing his impressive dance skills while on duty.

reported that a delivery driver became the centre of attention when he was spotted showing his impressive dance skills while on duty. Three Checkers Sixty60 delivery drivers became Good Samaritans after one of the drivers ran out of fuel on the road.

A delivery driver admitted that he was hungry while on duty, which was especially difficult when he had to handle food.

Source: Briefly News