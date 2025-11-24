A man working as a food delivery driver showed people how difficult the job can be

The delivery driver made a heartbreaking confession in a video showing an average day of his work

Many South Africans had a lot to say after seeing the man who was hard at work despite difficult circumstances

A man posted a TikTok video about the harrowing reality of being a food delivery driver. The clip captured details about the man's day working to make ends meet.

A food delivery driver shared a hard day at work in a TikTok video. Image: @t.motise.iaac

Source: TikTok

The video of the delivery driver touched many South Africans. People commented on the young man's video with words of encouragement for the hard worker.

In a TikTok video, @t.motise.iaac showed that it can be difficult to work as a delivery driver. The man shared that sometimes he has to work on an empty stomach, which is especially difficult when he has to handle food. In his caption, he admitted:

"I am dead hungry but only able to feed from the smell of the food I am delivering."

The delivery driver shared a hard truth that touched many South Africans. Image: RDNE Stock

Source: UGC

South Africa touched by delivery driver

Maybe people could relate, and they imagined how difficult it must be to work on an empty stomach. Viewers were moved by the delivery driver @t.motise.iaac's heartbreaking workday. Watch the video of the man at work and read people's comments below:

KimmyCo🤗❤ was touched by the man:

"💔💔💔This kills me. This exact thought always goes through my mind when they deliver to us. I always try to make sure a decent tip is given. Honestly, I wish Mr D would give an option where a driver can take more than one order if the places are close to each other, which makes this tip more."

Ash admitted the video was eye-opening:

"🥺I didn't think of it in that way 😭I'm glad I always tip."

dimakatsolenong1 was touched:

"Imagine working at a restaurant and you have to bring your lunch😭"

Kutlwanokaykay added:

"The way I always have Powerade and fruits on standby when I can't tip 😭.'

Ben | Travelling Explorer.✈️🌊🏝 joked:

"Some drivers let their intrusive thoughts win. They just eat our food. 😭😭😭"

murhandziwa added his experience as a delivery driver:

"And each and every order that we deliver, we only earn R27,50; they don’t even care about the distance."

sunshine.s5 added:

"We carry lunch boxes to work from last night’s supper so that we don’t get hungry throughout the day."

Pharaoh🇿🇦 suggested:

"Every delivery guy should have some meal allowance; this also ensures customers' food is not tampered with."

Shella🇿🇦 wondered:

"Ok, who is not tipping their driver? Even R5 is better than nothing! If everyone who orders pays at least something, then they can have a good salary man.'

Mc.lovin89 joked:

"It’s tough, bru, I work in a bank safe and I’m broke. Hang in there."

Other Briefly News stories about delivery

South Africans were touched to see Checkers delivery drivers who helped their colleague who was running out of you while they were on the road.

People applauded a deliveryman who helped hungry people by giving out meals to the needy.

A little kid who loves Checkers60 delivery drivers loved his unique party theme in an adorable TikTok video.

Source: Briefly News