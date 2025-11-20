A boy named Connor received a positive response from several people when they heard him sing one of Beyoncé's songs at a Spur in Cape Town

Connor walked down the passages as he hit the high notes while staff and customers cheered for him

The online crowd also shared how much they loved the performance and pointed out how talented he is

A boy impressed many when he entertained people with his voice at Spur. Images: Adnaan Stemmet, InnieKaap

At a Spur restaurant in Cape Town, a young boy named Connor wowed staff and customers when he sang his heart out to Beyoncé's classic song Listen. He had no problem hitting the high notes, which impressed his audience, in person and online.

The Facebook account InnieKaap uploaded the video on 19 November, 2025, stating that it was karaoke night at Topeka Spur at Kenilworth Centre.

"When they went looking for Connor, he was in the Spur play area."

The clip showed the talented boy effortlessly belting out the words to the song from the film Dreamgirls. He made his way through the mesmerised crowd, as they aimed their cellphone cameras at him.

Boy's performance of Beyoncé's song impresses many

Hundreds of people on the internet shared how impressed they were with the young boy's talent, with one person even saying that they wanted to give the singer vocal training.

Genevieve Dolleys said to the online community:

"Make him famous. I'm crying, crying because I'm proud of him. What a voice."

Cynthia Davids stated under the post:

"Yoh, he gave me goosebumps. I can sing, but not everyone can sing that song. Wow, he brought tears of joy to my eyes. Mom, don't let Connor sit on his talent, please; allow him to stand out in life and perform on stage. I can only say wow."

An impressed Megan Andrews remarked:

"This child is very talented. His parents must be so proud. I'm so emotional with tears rolling down my cheeks."

Chantell Soga wondered in the comments:

"When is he going to be there again? I want to go to Spur just to listen to him. Beautiful."

Alicia Williams Johnson told people on the internet:

"He ate that song up and left no crumbs. Well done."

Gaynor Fritz, Connor's mother, reshared the video and captioned the post:

"My son, every time you make me more and more proud. Please share on your timelines so Connor can reach his dreams. Thank you to Ikraam Juvie van Witt and Mujahid George for the invite to your event. Thanks so much for the support, Rob Jones."

Watch the Facebook reel on InnieKaap's account below:

