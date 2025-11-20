A man made a phone call with his mother and father to prank them by inviting them to his dog's baptism

While his father firmly believed that the baptism wouldn't happen, his mother thought he was going mad

Social media users laughed in the comment section and loved that the son could joke with his parents

A man's parents were in disbelief when he jokingly invited them to his dog's baptism. Images: REGINE THOLEN / Unsplash, John-Wayne Hans / Facebook

A young man thought it would be fun to prank his parents by inviting them to his dog's baptism, a Christian sacrament that uses water to symbolise the washing away of original sins. His mother and father's reaction to the outlandish invitation amused the online audience.

Facebook content sharer John-Wayne Hans shared the video on 17 November, 2025, which showed an Afrikaner man sitting on a couch while on the phone with his parents. He first spoke to his father, telling him that the baptism would be on a Sunday at noon. He took it a comical step further and asked his dad if he could get the pastor at his grandmother's church to perform the holy act.

The father responded to his son:

"That won't happen. It's a dog!"

The son reminded his father that there were a variety of animals on Noah's Ark, so baptising a dog wasn't far-fetched in his eyes. In complete disbelief, the father called the mother to join the phone call, and she also thought that her son was losing the plot. The young man eventually revealed to his parents that he was pulling their legs.

Dog baptism prank amuses South Africans

A few social media users gathered in the comment section, laughing at the prank pulled on the young man’s two innocent parents.

The online crowd were in stiches after watching the prank. Image: Nick David

Annalien Swart told people on the internet:

"My daughter will do this because they are her four-legged children."

An entertained Adriaan Kalfie Classen added in the post's comment section:

"Flip, I laughed so hard! This was very funny."

Chantal Roux laughed and pointed out to members of the on community:

"The father sounds quite relieved at the end of the conversation."

Julita Van Riet humorously suggested to the prankster:

"You should have asked them if they wanted to be godparents. This is a serious matter."

Speaking about the father, Susan du Plessis stated with a chuckle:

"He started genuinely worrying about you and where he went wrong."

While Wandie Verwey found the clip hilarious, she also adored the relationship between the son and his parents, writing:

"It's too cute to hear children say 'mommy' and 'daddy.' There is just something special about this."

Watch the Facebook reel on John-Wayne's account below:

