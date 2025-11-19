Man Cries After Girlfriend Gifts Him His Favourite Football Team’s Jersey in TikTok Video
- A young man posted a video of how he reacted to the gift that his girlfriend gave him
- The cute couple shared an adorable interaction in a TikTok video that became a viral hit
- South Africans were moved after seeing the man who deeply appreciated the effort his girlfriend put into spoiling him
A young man posted a TikTok video of the moment he opened a gift from his girlfriend. The young man touched many people with his raw reaction to get a gift that he always wanted.
The TikTok video of a young man and his girlfriend received thousands of likes. People flooded that comment section with thoughts on how the man reacted to getting a gift from his girlfriend.
In a TikTok video by @thato.mokgosi_ he filmed the moment he saw a present from his girlfriend. The young lady presented him with a gift, and his first reaction was to exclaim in disbelief, shouting that she must be lying. In the video, he kept explaining that he has always wanted the Barcelona football kit. He started getting emotional and asked why she loves him because he does not even have any money.
South Africa touched by one man
Many people put the video of the name reacting to getting in birthday gift. Online users flooded the comment section, praising the young woman for spoiling her boyfriend. Watch the video of the man reacting to his gift:
Nolwazi M was moved by the boyfriend's reaction:
"Manje mina ngikhalelani 🥺this is so beautiful when he said he thought he would never have it and you did that 👌🏽"
Esethu Miya commented:
"I can’t wait to start working, man, he’ll be crying like this every week🥺🥺so cuuuute man!!"
Goitseone . was moved:
" 'I thought I would never have it' and guess what? Your girlfriend did it for you.🥹 This is so cute, man."
Pridiey🎀 was touched:
"I find this cute and genuine. Man, he's so happy 🥺❤️"
rorisang wanted to spoil her mom too:
"I’d love to do this, but he loves cars… ay. Anyways happy for yall 💗"
Zeenhle M wondered:
"If he doesn’t react like this, I’m taking it back to the store, ake dlale !🤟🏾"
Winnie🦋💜 admired the emotional man:
"This is my type of men !! I love gifting !! And if he reacts like this, I’ll buy him the world ❤️❤️🥹"
UnicornMom🦄 was touched:
"That is not just any shirt. It's a 'Barcelona Shirt'....his favourite 'Kit'😂😂😂he is adorable 🤭"
Ms. T could see that the young man was touched:
"The gesture got him in his feelings 🥰...yes, it's just a Barcelona Shirt, but the fact that you made the effort means everything. 👏🥰"
