A TikTok video has gone viral after a 95-year-old grandmother's dance moves dazzled South Africans

Her energetic moves have inspired many, proving that age isn't a barrier to living life to the fullest

The video shows Gogo's impressive strength, sparking conversations about the need to stay active in one's later years

Gogo still knows how to bust a move and shows everyone at Spur how to dance on your birthday. Image: khudie5/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

A viral TikTok video has captured the hearts of South Africa, showing a high-spirited 95-year-old grandmother breaking a sweat on the dance floor to celebrate her birthday. The video posted on 23 September 2025 by her granddaughter featured her Gogo celebrating the significant milestone with some impressive dance moves.

The TikTok video, which has quickly spread across social media, was posted by @khudie5 of her grandmother in celebration of her 95th birthday. Although Khudie couldn't be there in person, she made sure to send her love and celebrate through the video.

Benefits of physical activity in old age

Dancing isn't just fun, but it is a great way to stay healthy and strong into your old age. The National Institute on Ageing reported that regular exercise can help older adults lower the risk of chronic diseases. It also boosts mental health and increases life expectancy. This is why the grandmother's lively dance session on her birthday is more than just a celebration; it is a powerful example of the benefits of staying active no matter your age.

South Africans can't get enough of 95-year-old gogo's dancing on her birthday, leaving many smiling. Image: RealPeopleGroup/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Followers have been in awe of Gogo's strength and energy, with many commenting on how she could easily keep up with dancers much younger than her. The TikTok post by @khudie5 has sparked conversations with followers from all over, sharing their praise for her. Many were impressed by her health and spirit. Some joke that she looks younger than her age, with some guessing she's 59.

This heartwarming video is a reminder of the happiness and liveliness that age cannot squash. Gogo's dance moves not only showed her timeless spirit but also brought to light the enduring cultural value of celebration in family life.

MarobaNL commented:

"This is what we expect you to do when we sing happy birthday."

fabulously 🌹🌹

"The most beautiful thing I've ever seen so far on TikTok..... Happy birthday our gogo 💐💐💐💞💞💞"

Ms Kulie wrote:

"Finally! Another person added on the people who did not waste Spur’s time 🥹💓💃🏾"

Lyvran said:

"😂😂😂 Next year send me invitation to your birthday Mukegulu please."

2025 commented:

"95 or 59 years, she is still strong at her age. Happy birthday to her."

Boity1001 wrote:

"Members of Parliament here is a challenge for y’all 😎"

Rosette_Maenetja said:

"This one practised for this 😅😅 Happy birthday, Koko❤"

misstessadiehard commented:

"I'm 37 and can’t even stand without leaning on something 😭"

Watch the TikTok video below:

