A young Spur waitress took part in the latest TikTok trend by showing what she looked like at work compared to what she looked like outside

The second half of the video showed the woman in a stunning black dress, with her face beat to the Gods

Online community members loved seeing the transformation, filling the comment section with compliments

A Spur waitress showed the internet what she looked like at work versus what she looked like on a night out. Images: @sn_dlokovu

A young woman working as a waitress at Spur showed that her life outside of her work was nothing compared to what she did for a living. Her glamorous transformation positively surprised online audiences.

Using the handle @sn_dlokovu on her TikTok account, the woman, whose name is unknown, uploaded a video showing her two personalities on 18 September, 2025 to participate in a TikTok trend. One half of the video showed her performing her cleaning duties as a waitress, while the other half showcased the woman in full glam and wearing a little black dress.

Spur waitress stuns the internet

The video instantly became a viral sensation, garnering nearly two million views since its publication. Thousands of online community members also gathered in the comments, in awe of the young worker's physical transformation.

People were amazed by the woman's beauty. Image: Carlos Barquero

@taurus_20077, who loved the clip, stated:

"Real influencer at its best. You are encouraging these young ones that it doesn’t matter the job, you can still slay without depending on men."

Proud of what they saw on their For You Page, @yozah_m said under the post:

"A girl who works hard and earns an honest living. Sisterhood is proud of you."

@fifimmolawa added several flame emojis to their comment when they wrote:

"A self-sponsored baddie."

@amo_shenge wondered in the comments:

"Where do you guys find the strength to look so good? Umuhle, babes."

@user70567062818404 told the woman and the online community:

"Slaying with your own money hits differently. Yes, girl."

After seeing the negative responses from other social media users about how the young woman could enjoy life outside of work, @noxolo_khomo remarked:

"Someone thinks she's sleeping around because she has nails, hair, and an iPhone. Stop it, man. Retail pays from R4 000 to R15 000. If you stay at home, you can afford all of that and still give your parents money. And remember, we also buy things on lay-by. Broke men are really a problem ."

Take a look at the TikTok video here.

