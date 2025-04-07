A video of social media star "Klein Kwagga" dancing with Spur restaurant staff in Heidelberg, Gauteng, has melted hearts

The talented young dancer, whose real name is Dirkco Jansen van Nieuwenhuizen, first went viral after stealing the show at his sister's dance concert, which led to international fame

South Africans can't get enough of the youngster's infectious energy, with many social media users expressing their love for the little dancer who had everyone following his moves

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Klein Kwagga gets spotted in a Gauteng Spur restaurant vibing with everyone inside the establishment. Images: @KleinKwaggaPage

Source: Facebook

An adorable little boy known as Klein Kwagga brought pure joy to a Spur restaurant in Heidelberg, Gauteng, when he started dancing with the staff and got the entire place grooving. Content creator @spursteakranches shared the heartwarming clip over the weekend, showing the young Afrikaner child standing up and leading an impromptu dance party.

In the video, Klein Kwagga isn't just dancing with the restaurant staff – he has the entire establishment jiving along. Everyone looks to him to show them what moves to do, and they happily follow his lead. The restaurant is filled with smiles and laughter as both staff and customers join in the fun, creating a moment of pure South African joy.

Watch the TikTok clip below.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The rise of Klein Kwagga

Klein Kwagga, whose real name is Dirkco Jansen van Nieuwenhuizen, has become something of a social media sensation in South Africa. The 8-year-old first caught public attention when he unintentionally stole the show at his sister's dance concert.

According to Kwagga himself, siblings had been invited to dance for a piece of chocolate during the concert. His authentic and enthusiastic performance went viral on social media, quickly making him famous far beyond what anyone expected from that simple moment on stage.

Since then, Kwagga has built quite the fan base, with his popularity spreading from South Africa to international audiences. He even caught the attention of American singer and talk show host Kelly Clarkson, who not only interviewed him and his mother.

The young dancer has also starred in the Dans Kwagga music video alongside JAN JAN JAN, which has amassed an impressive 3.1 million views. Despite his growing fame, Kwagga continues to spread joy through his dancing, as shown in this recent Spur restaurant appearance in Heidelberg, Gauteng.

A clip showing Klein Kwagga dancing off at a local Spur restaurant went viral. Images: @spursteakranches

Source: TikTok

South Africans show love for Klein Kwagga

The video of Kwagga dancing at Spur had social media users sharing their love for the young dancer:

@phumza praised:

"We love Klein Kwagga. South Africa is proud of you, child of the soil🥰"

@PunyaPunya gushed:

"Klein Kwagga is a shining star🥰"

@CallMeThato joked:

"See them worshipping him like he's God😭😭😭"

@Goitseone❤️ declared:

"Klein Kwagga 🥰🥰🥰is a whole mood."

@janicehoffie shared her emotional attachment:

"I'll be the first one to cry when I see Klein Kwagga go to High School😭😂 I just know myself."

@Theterminator announced:

"I'm bringing my 7-year-old son tomorrow, you must all be this energetic, otherwise 💪💪"

@SpurSteakRanches responded:

"We'll be ready! Hope he's bringing his best moves 💃👟"

Other dance moments that united South Africans

Two gents turned a normal taxi ride into a dance floor when they got out and showed off perfectly synchronised moves in the middle of traffic.

Briefly News also reported on a taxi driver who transports schoolchildren who shared a heartwarming video showing his young passengers dancing in their school uniforms alongside a traffic officer.

also reported on a taxi driver who transports schoolchildren who shared a heartwarming video showing his young passengers dancing in their school uniforms alongside a traffic officer. South African singer Kelly Khumalo showed her fun side as a mother when she shared a viral video of herself dancing and cleaning with her youngest daughter, Luna.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News