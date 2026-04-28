A TikTok video captures spontaneous unity through a popular Lekompo song outside Johannesburg's Alexandra Mall

Lekompo music originated in Limpopo and blends vibrant rhythms, reclaiming history, and energizing South African youth culture

Mzansi celebrated the joyful moment with many commenting on the kind of South Africa this moment creates

Jana Swart jams to Lekompo song outside Alex Mall with strangers. Image: @mzansi_soccergirl

Source: TikTok

A TikTok video posted by @mzansi_soccergirl, Jana Swart, on 25 April 2026 captured a warm, spontaneous moment outside Alexandra Mall in Johannesburg. She was filming herself singing along to the popular Lekompo track “Ámbulance” by Shebeshxt when two strangers unexpectedly joined in, turning the simple selfie into a brief street singalong. After sharing the moment of music and connection, all three continued on their separate ways.

The video captioned, “They were the coolest!! 🥺”, had Jana Swart asking viewers to help her find the two strangers who'd accidentally found her through their shared love for Lekompo music:

"Help me find these two people, please."

The strangers all went their separate ways afterwards. Image: @mzansi_soccergirl

Source: Instagram

What is Lekompo music?

Lekompo is a fast-growing music genre from Limpopo that blends bold synths, log drums, and high-energy rhythms into a sound made for dancing and street culture. It traces its roots to communities that once lived in labour compounds (makompo), and today the genre reclaims that history by transforming it into a symbol of pride and identity. Closely tied to youth culture, it has spread rapidly through taxis, clubs, and especially social media, where short clips and dance challenges help songs gain traction and go viral. At its core, Lekompo is defined by raw energy, expression, and movement, music that doesn’t just play in the background, but actively draws people onto the dance floor.

Watch the Instagram video below:

Viewers loved the moment

With hundreds of comments pouring into @mzansi_soccergirl's Instagram, many described the scene as a refreshing reminder of South African unity and joy, while others simply celebrated the infectious energy of the song and the carefree spirit of the moment.

This is what SA had to say:

banderomontero said:

"The south africa 🇿🇦 that Nelson Mandela promised 😍😍"

rayaneyyyy replied:

"This song deserves to be a World Cup anthem."

wandilest added:

"What a jolly soul."

dumisanimabunda769 wrote:

"This is the South Africa we know and want. Freely hoping your cellphone is out in the open, at Alexandra 😜💯. It’s a matter of time before you get those two ✨✨"

keuzalicious added:

"Ambulance 🔥🔥🔥. But not Maswanganyi neh😒"

kagiso_mapheto said:

"This song will never get old🔥"

More Briefly News on Lekompo music

A TikTok video of a woman from Limpopo went viral after she was spotted dancing confidently to lekompo music in Alexandra and jokingly being compared to Oprah Winfrey.

A viral video showed a woman vibing to Lekompo music, sparking a feel-good wave online as Mzansi praised the moment as pure unity, joy, and culture coming together on the dance floor.

A viral video showed a brave taxi passenger asking a driver to switch from maskandi to lekompo music mid-ride, sparking shock, laughter, and a lively online debate about taxi culture and music preferences in South Africa

Source: Briefly News