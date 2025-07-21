A South African TikTok user gained viral attention after her enthusiastic dance moves to the Limpopo genre

The woman's confident dancing, combined with her striking resemblance to Oprah, caused viewers to do double-takes

The video not only highlighted the joy of Mzansi music and dance but also took the lekompo genre to a broader audience

A South African TikTok user caused a stir on social media after being compared to the iconic Oprah Winfrey due to her dance moves. Image: @ednalekoloana

Source: TikTok

A South African TikTok user has caused a stir on social media after dancing to lekompo music, leading to being compared to the iconic Oprah Winfrey. The video, shared by user @ednalekoloana, quickly gained traction, leaving viewers in stitches as the woman enthusiastically danced to a vibrant Limpopo genre.

Lekompo, a fast-paced, bass-heavy subgenre rooted in Limpopo’s music scene, has become a staple sound at local parties and celebrations. Known for its energetic beats and catchy rhythms, lekompo is often accompanied by bold dance styles and over-the-top movements, making it the perfect soundtrack for viral dance videos.

In the TikTok clip, the woman’s dancing, paired with her uncanny resemblance to Oprah, had viewers doing double-takes. Although she’s clearly not the real media mogul, the combination of her facial features, hairstyle, and eyeglasses made the comparison irresistible.

Oprah's lookalike's dance to lekompo goes viral

What truly grabbed the internet's attention, however, was how confidently she embraced her resemblance to Oprah. Even in the comments, she acknowledges the comparison and makes it clear she is enjoying the moment.

While some were fixated on her resemblance to Oprah, others were simply there for the lekompo. The genre, once considered niche outside of Limpopo, is finding a broader audience thanks to TikTok.

Videos like this one continue to spotlight how powerful local sounds can become global talking points through a single viral moment. It’s another reminder that the country’s vibrant music culture, especially genres like lekompo, remains a rich source of online joy.

Mzansi reacted to the video

Mahlatse Kgatle asked:

"Oprah Winfrey, is that you?"

Masetiw wrote:

"Bendicinga ngu Oprah. 🤣"

Keo wrote:

"O tswana le Oprah Winfrey."

Clover_rrr wrote:

"A happy teacher. 🔥💯"

Mmabatho Mary Moloto said:

"This type will never judge you. 🔥♥️"

Gwaju girl replied:

"I am always supportive towards my learners. 😂"

Mmoto400 wrote:

"Yes, gal, teach them. They’re your children. 😍🤣"

Lebu_Starvation said:

"Yho, can schools reopen already. 😩😂"

Sharon Nanicky Mabus wrote:

"I trusted her."

Nyakallo Debrah Mole said:

"Sarafina"

labommema wrote:

"Yo Oprah Winfrey o bheta makunye. 😳"

Check out the TikTok video below

