A TikTok video of a woman from Berlin, Germany, captivated South African viewers as she nailed Bacardi dance moves

Her perfect execution of the Pretoria-rooted dance genre highlighted the growing international reach of South African music and culture

The viral video sparked conversations demonstrating TikTok's role in fostering cross-cultural appreciation through dance and music

South Africans were captivated by a Berlin woman's viral TikTok video, where she impressively performed Bacardi dance moves to local music, showcasing the global reach and appreciation for South African street culture.

A TikTok video featuring a woman from Berlin, Germany, performing Bacardi dance moves to an amapiano track impressed many. Image: aylinsauvage

Source: Instagram

A TikTok video of a woman from Berlin, Germany, has captivated South African viewers as she confidently performs fire Bacardi dance moves to the track 'Seroba' by Bweeps RSA. The video, posted on 17 July 2025, showcases her energy, rhythm, and passion for the uniquely South African dance style.

Bacardi, originally rooted in Pretoria, is a genre that blends house beats with street dance culture. Known for its hip-driven moves and lively tempo, it has become a viral sensation, thanks to platforms like TikTok. Seeing someone from Europe embrace the culture so effortlessly left many viewers impressed and proud.

Posted on TikTok by user @aylinsauvage, the woman’s moves were sharp, fluid, and full of personality. She effortlessly transitioned between steps, showing a clear understanding of the rhythm and style. The dance was not just about movement; it carried the essence of Bacardi: expressive, fun, and bold.

Global dance video highlights South African culture

What made the video even more impactful was the music choice. The hit song 'Seroba' has been making waves within both the Bacardi and Amapiano dance communities. Viewers flooded the comments with praise, many calling her a whole vibe and encouraging her to visit South Africa.

Others appreciated how she respectfully engaged with the dance style rather than appropriating it; she seemed genuinely immersed in the culture. The viral dance also speaks to the growing international reach of South African music and street culture.

A woman from Berlin, Germany, impressed South African viewers with her vibrant Bacardi dance performance. Image: aylinsauvage

Source: TikTok

Here's what netizens said

Nna_Pangela_Elihle shared:

“Give her her South African name.🔥”

Phophoskie added:

“Ngwanyana wa Hammanskraal, wamo bona. 😩”

Gentleheart said:

“South African approves. 🔥”

Musa shared:

“Yooo wena Mbali.🤣”

Rose said:

“Your new name is Nthabiseng. ❤️”

Akhona wrote:

“She dances better than me. 😭”

Mosotho added:

“No DNA needed... she is South African, this one.”

Mahlako Evoditta wrote:

“Mara makgowa athomile neng gore phala ka go bina. 🙃”

Dumisani said:

“Maka renew’e!”

Tshepiso Makhathini wrote:

“Umama ka lo unegazi lamabhunu... then this one unegazi labamnyama. Her grandfather is Bab’Thabethe, the first muntu omnyama emhlabeni. 😅”

Check out the TikTok video below

