The South African Barcadi dancer Jelly Babie has made headlines once again on social media

The controversial blogger and gossipmonger Musa Khawula revealed that the barcadi dancer is now married

Many netizens on social media flooded the comment section with their reactions to Jelly Babie being married

Barcadi star Jelly Babie is officially off the market. Image: @jellybabie_official

The South African Barcadi star Jelly Babie has again made headlines on social media regarding her love life.

Jelly Babie reveals that she is officially married

The Barcadi dancer Jelly Babie became the talk of the town after she trended when she insulted a cashier at a supermarket in Pretoria early this year.

Recently, the controversial blogger and gossipmonger Musa Khawula shared a picture of the dancer, whose real name is Karabo Khakhu, in her Tswana traditional wear on his Twitter (X) page and captioned the photo:

"Jellie Babie reveals that she's married."

See the post below:

Jelly Babie also posted the pictures on her Instagram page and captioned them with an emoji of a ring.

See the post below:

SA reacts to Jelly Babie tying the knot

Shortly after the pictures of the star went viral on social media about her being officially off the market, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say:

@ChrisEcxel102 wrote:

"Twerkist_Rekere queen got married before Pearl Thusi."

@Dingswayo_N said:

"I want to see the guy."

@shaz___m tweeted:

"Congratulations to her."

@Ms_Logical questioned:

"Where’s the husband and the cows?"

@MissLihleM commented:

"I am giving this marriage 6 months."

PreciousShange mentioned:

"Hope she's not rude to her husband the same way she's rude to cashiers."

@ntlok6 replied:

"Hay ayalobola amadoda."

