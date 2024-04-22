Shebeshxt recently received a chilling warning from DJ Look SA about his violent behaviour

The DJ took to his social media page to tell Shebe that he would get hurt someday should his violent streek continue

Mzansi's reactions were mixed, where some sided with Look while others claimed that Shebe was not at fault for his violent tendencies

Shebeshxt was warned about his fiery temper and "untouchable" attitude. Images: Shebeshxt Grave Digger Manskap

DJ Look SA sent a warning to Shebeshxt for his violent ways. This after the controversial Limpopo rapper was allegedly caught shooting a gun at fans. The DJ claimed that Shebe's tendencies would get him into serious trouble.

Shebeshxt gets warned by industry mate

In light of his controversies and being known as the new-age bad boy of the music industry, Shebeshxt received another warning for his violent behaviour.

Following his growing scandals of constantly getting involved in fights with his fans, DJ Look SA took to Facebook to address Shebe's behaviour, saying he shouldn't think he's untouchable.

Not only has he been attacking fans, but the Limpopo rapper also hurled insults and warnings to The Punisher, Skomota and finally, Skhothane Sa Pitori, who eventually got aquatinted with Shebe's hand:

"I repeat myself again, Shebeshxt must stop claiming that he's untouchable. A lot of artists and celebrities were murdered in front of their bouncers.

"Shebeshxt needs counselling and to live his life without threatening others before South Africans distance themselves from him."

Mzansi reacts to DJ Look SA's warning

Netizens agreed with Look, saying Shebe needed to cool down:

Luxolo Dibashe Mfiki said:

"You will hear his fans disagree with you."

Walter Ramzeey Mthombeni wrote:

"Unexpected fame got to him; he really needs to slow down."

Hulisani Simon Ravhutsi Netshiavha posted:

"I am still saying this. He thinks he's 2pac; he'll end up like him."

Meanwhile, some netizens rubbished DJ Look SA's warning, claiming that Shebe wasn't in the wrong:

Chukela Mashamaite asked:

"Who did he provoke? Please calm down, DJ Look."

Eryc Chargoh Lutanga Ramalisa wrote:

"You know nothing."

Matome Sodi defended Shebe:

"To be honest, I've never heard Shebe talking about someone negatively on social media unless he was provoked."

Shebeshxt falls in trouble with Botswana authorities

In more Shebeshxt updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to the rapper's alleged legal drama with Botswana authorities.

This after the Ambulance hitmaker reportedly missed a show in Botswana, forcing the promoter to involve the courts.

