Big Save is considering taking legal action against Jelly Babie after she insulted a cashier

The Bacardi dancer insulted a cashier and filmed the altercation, which she later shared the video on her TikTok

The supermarket said in a statement that its priority is to protect its employees, and it will consider all options

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate Youth Month with Briefly News! Nominate a young entrepreneur under 35 with an inspiring story to be our 7th 'Young Money Maker'. Let's shine a light on their achievements together! Nominate now

Bacardi singer and dancer Jelly Babie might be sued after she filmed herself insulting a cashier at a grocery store.

The grocery store where an employee was insulted by Jelly Babie is considering taking legal action. Image: @jellybabie_official

Source: Instagram

Big Save issues statement addressing Jelly Babie

Following the video of Jelly Babie and a cashier having a verbal exchange, Big Save issued a statement that addressed this. In the statement, the supermarket highlighted that their number one priority is the employees, and they would do anything to protect them.

After Jelly Babie filmed herself exchanging heated words with the cashier and shared it on TikTok, the video was reshared many times across various social media platforms.

In the video, Jelly Babie can be heard insulting the woman, saying she would not amount to anything. The supermarket also highlighted the fact that Jelly Babie filmed the woman without her consent.

@MDNnewss reshared the statement and said:

"Big Save, where the cashier works, is considering taking legal action against Jelly Babie after the incident that took place."

Jelly Babie and cashier smoke peace pipe?

The Bacardi dancer apologised for her actions, and it seemed they had smoked the peace pipe.

She recently shared a picture of her and the lady with the staff at the branch.

Netizens weigh in on the situation

South Africans did not hold back on the memes, and many grilled Jelly Babie for not finishing school.

@AndriesARL

"I'll only forgive her if she can write maths Paper2 and pass with atleast 97%"

fortunate enuf:

"Only doing it for her own benefit; if she had nothing to lose, she wouldn't have gone back."

@ChrisEcxel102:

"Apology not accepted! Maybe in 5 years time."

smangandlovu:

"Lost so many followers so quick she had to apologise."

ellym_mbonabi:

"Even after she made peace with the lady y’all still commenting nonsense. What must she say? You guys have no peace."

Jelly Babie kisses 500K followers goodbye

According to a previous report from Briefly News, Bacardi singer and dancer Jelly Babie recently lost 500K followers on her TikTok account.

This was after the incident of her insulting a cashier at a certain store not so long ago. Many netizens responded by saying that she had damaged her brand by insulting the cashier.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News