Rami Chunene has exposed an employer who scammed a worker out of R2 000 from her salary of R3 000

According to the payslip of the domestic helper Rami posted, the "madam" deducted money for things such as bread, muffins and sweets, among other things, from the salary

Celebs such as Lamiez Holworthy pledged to pay the worker her full salary after the employer did her dirty in November

Rami Chuene has taken to social media to expose an employer who is scamming her helper. The Giyani: Land of Blood actress shared that she's "angry" because the employer, who is based in Broadacres, is exploiting her worker. Broadacres is a posh suburb in Jozi where houses cost from R1 000 000 upwards.

The star accused the "madam" of robbing and financially abusing her helper in broad daylight. According to a screenshot Rami got from the helper in question, her employer took R2 000 from her salary of R3 000.

She deducted money for a muffin, jelly babies, bread, Tinkies, meat pie, Oreo, among other things, that the helper ate while at her workplace. Rami Chuene shared on Twitter that the "scammed" helper is her helper's sister.

Mzansi celebs and other ordinary South Africans have chipped in to help the worker as Christmas is around the corner. Lamiez Holworthy offered to give the helper her full salary for November. She replied to Rami:

"My heart sank reading this thread. I really hope she’s able to get the necessary legal help. It’s almost Christmas and I can’t begin to imagine her frustration,therefore I’d like to give her her salary ya this month please, Sis Rami."

Rami thanked all the people of Mzansi who contributed towards the helper's salary. She said:

