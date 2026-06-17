Celebrity lawyer Peet Viljoen was welcomed by the South African Police Service at OR Tambo International Airport on Tuesday, 16 June 2026

The TV star, who was released from a US prison this week, was detained for shoplifting with his wife, Mel Viljoen, back in March 2026

On Tuesday evening, 16 June 2026, South Africans on social media commented on Peet's return to Mzansi

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SA reacts to a video of Peet Viljoen being arrested at OR Tambo Airport. Images: MelanyViljjoen and PeetViljoen

Source: Facebook

Reality TV star and podcaster Peet Viljoen made headlines on Tuesday, 16 June 2026, after being arrested at OR Tambo Airport following his release from a US prison this week.

The popular lawyer was released a few weeks after his wife, Mel Viljoen, landed in South Africa in May 2026.

The Viljoens recently trended on social media when Mel Viljoen defended her husband against his alleged remarks about black people.

Entertainment reporter Bianca van Wyk shared a video on her TikTok account of Peet Viljoen being arrested at OR Tambo Airport on 16 June 2026.

Van Wyk also shared photos of Viljoen on her TikTok account before his arrest at the airport on 16 June 2026

The entertainment commentator also shared snaps of Viljoen on her X account after he landed in SA on Tuesday, 16 June 2026.

Social media users comment on Viljoen's arrest

Leshego_afrikaIV said:

"You and Musa Khawula need to collaborate. 😂😂 You are amazing."

Lu commented:

"This is journalism from the ground!" 🔥 🙌🏽."

LiYandz.Co wrote:

"Wow, what a plot twist. 🤣🤣 Bianca, you are the best 👏🏽👏🏽."

Richard reacted:

"Thanks for the updates, Bianca."

Nomntu replied:

"Iyoooh 👏👐."

Lisa said:

"😂😂😂 Miss B, you're the best, and gorgeous as usual."

Mohau responded:

"😂😂😂 I love you!"

Kgauza_Givie Netz said:

"Ai, it’s pouring now."

Lixie47 replied:

"Serving the hottest one. Lol, remarkable 16th June."

Boooh 🇿🇦 reacted:

"Hawu! 😂."

Story of a Vagabond said:

"He came back with a plastic bag?"

Hlamza🇿🇦 wrote:

"They will say you are obsessed with them😅😅."

@SARedTape commented:

"These husband and wife fraudsters deserve to be locked up in jail for a very, very long time."

@osiristhe1 reacted:

"Go directly to jail. Do not pass go. Do not collect $200."

@CharmPAINNN replied:

"Why does Peet look like he got a BBL?"

@Nkosina68698312 responded:

"Wonderful news."

@ladydebidebz1 commented:

"Fancy car... why's he not being bundled into the back of a SAPS police van... like he deserves?"

@ketshedile_ said:

"When it rains… There’s no rest for the wicked."

@Techno_Count responded:

"Very good, @SAPoliceService."

@NPA_Prosecutes commented:

"I need every prosecutable case to be added to the list of crimes they committed these people."

@the_anni3

"Poor guy. Keeps on getting arrested in different countries."

@MissCooper1808 commented:

"Happy Simelane, my darling, ke (it's a) Merry Christmas."

Peet Viljoen's video being arrested at OR Tambo Airport surprises Mzansi. Images: MelanyViljoen

Source: Facebook

Peet Viljoen speaks about Mel Viljoen's release from prison

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported on 26 May 2026 that celebrity lawyer and podcaster Peet Viljoen discussed his wife, Mel Viljoen's release from the Aurora Detention Center on Thursday, 21 May 2026.

The pair made headlines in March 2026, when they were arrested for shoplifting from a store in America.

South Africans on social media were stunned by Mel's release from prison and commented on her relationship with Peet.

Source: Briefly News