Former Real Housewives of Pretoria TV star Mel Viljoen has broken her silence regarding her husband Peet Viljoen's arrest in South Africa

Mel was spotted at OR Tambo International Airport on Tuesday, 16 June 2026, after her husband's arrest

Social media users commented on Mel and Peet's relationship online this week

Mel Viljoen breaks her silence on Peet Viljoen's arrest at OR Tambo Airport. Images: Melany Viljoen and Peet Viljoen

Source: UGC

Reality TV star and YouTuber Mel Viljoen has responded to her husband, Peet Viljoen's arrest at OR Tambo Airport on Tuesday, 16 June 2026.

Peet Viljoen made headlines in March 2026 when he and his wife were arrested for reportedly stealing food at a grocery shop in the US.

Mrs Viljoen revealed on her Instagram Story on Tuesday, 16 June 2026, that her husband was nabbed at the South African airport for an old case and shared a screenshot of a Facebook video in September 2025 of Peet speaking about the case.

"Peet arrived in SA today. And I believe he was arrested for speaking up on this," said Mel.

Entertainment reporter Bianca Van Wyk shared on her X account on Tuesday, 16 June 2026, that Peet was reportedly arrested for a Johannesburg Metro Properties case.

"Peet Viljoen was arrested at ORT tonight. It is reportedly regarding the Johannesburg Metro Properties case that he was arrested for alongside 8 other suspects; 3 suspects pleaded guilty in 2011. However, the case has been dragging on for years and was removed from the roll. It seems it may be back on the roll again," said Van Wyk.

South Africans respond to Peet's arrest

@sirluds said:

"Damm from a frying pan straight to the fire."

@Nonhlan23097084 wrote:

"This professional shoplifting couple is eating humble pie. They are so afraid of the legal system in America that they chose to come back to a country they loathe!"

@TThauru replied:

"Being arrested upon arrival is crazy. The law enforcement is doing great work lately."

@deputyneighbor reacted:

"There's nothing pettier than getting arrested on your arrival back to the country you despise."

@ShweleNgelosi commented:

"I thought they would come back from lawlessness country. I need them to reopen that case against Mel."

@ladydebidebz1 responded:

"Fancy car... why's he not being bundled into the back of a SAPS police van... like he deserves."

@Happiness26l wrote:

"I’m sure he is so happy to be home finally."

@Ngubeni said:

"Didn’t Mel misappropriate the usage of Tammy Taylor nails? So odd that this brand misappropriation wasn’t an issue while they were in the USA."

@Marcia______ replied:

"Lmao, not even a chance to reach home to Mel."

Mel Viljoen shares why Peet Viljoen was arrested at OR Tambo Airport. Image: MelViljoenMiami

Source: Instagram

Peet Viljoen speaks about Mel Viljoen's release from prison

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that celebrity lawyer and podcaster Peet Viljoen recently discussed his wife, Mel Viljoen's release from the Aurora Detention Center on Thursday, 21 May 2026.

The pair made headlines in March 2026, when they were arrested for shoplifting from a store in America.

South Africans on social media were stunned by Mel's release from prison and commented on her relationship with Peet.

Source: Briefly News