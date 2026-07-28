A South African woman ordered jeans from SHEIN and received a pair so long they nearly covered her entire body from feet to forehead

She shared the oversized delivery online, and the clip was reshared by @oscarr_za, sending Mzansi into a frenzy of laughter

South Africans flooded the comments with jokes about long weekends, long-distance travel, and Oscar Mbongeni Ndlovu

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A man reacting to a woman's online shopping order gone wrong. Images: @oscarr_za

Source: Instagram

A South African woman ordered a pair of jeans from SHEIN. What arrived at her door was something closer to a full-body cover.

The now-viral clip, reshared by Instagram user @oscarr_za, shows the woman stepping back from the camera and holding the jeans up against her body. As she moved further away, the legs of the pants just kept going. By the time she had stretched them out fully, they ran almost the entire length of her body, stopping just short of her head.

The woman's stunned reaction, paired with the sheer scale of the jeans, was all Mzansi needed.

SHEIN sizing leaves SA shopper speechless

The clip spread quickly after @oscarr_za reshared it alongside viewer comments that had already begun rolling in. One person suggested the woman wear the jeans on a long weekend. Another said she should save them for long-distance travel. Someone else recommended she sell the pair to South African DJ and record producer Oscar Mbongeni Ndlovu, perhaps banking on his love of statement fashion. The man resharing the video reacted to each comment with visible disbelief.

Watch the video that has Mzansi crying with laughter.

Mzansi reacts to the SHEIN fail

South Africans in the comments could not hold back on the Instagram page's comments section:

@qwabz12 wrote:

"Perfect for Long Distance Relationship 😂😂"

@nxumalonosmilo said:

"Line of longitude 😂😂😂"

@royy_.___ added:

"One size fits all 😂😂"

@thembakhabazela summed it up:

"It's a long story 😂😂😂"

A woman holding up a pair of jeans that are too long. Images: @oscarr_za

Source: Instagram

More on SHEIN fashion finds

Briefly News recently reported on a fashion enthusiast who wowed the internet with a Shein suit ensemble bought for a little over R1,000 for a family wedding.

recently reported on a fashion enthusiast who wowed the internet with a Shein suit ensemble bought for a little over R1,000 for a family wedding. A South African bride stunned in a R270 Shein wedding dress, proving beautiful weddings don't need to cost a fortune.

An SA mum dressed her young son in stylish Shein fits that gave runway vibes, melting hearts across Mzansi.

Source: Briefly News